SLIGO – Reacting to a proposal by a Clarion County EMS Task Force to establish a Regional EMS Authority that could impose a fee for ambulance services on residents within the authority area, Sligo Borough Council decided Tuesday night to ask some of its neighbors how they felt about the proposal.
At their regular meeting on April 4, council members voted to request opinions from all municipalities served by the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service regarding the authority proposal and to ask them if an in-person meeting should be held.
After reading about the proposal in last week’s Leader-Vindicator, council members said it is likely Clarion County will also call for a meeting with all municipalities in the county regarding the proposal, but none have been scheduled as of press time.
The task force is looking to establish sustainable financing for designated EMS services, and help recruit EMS employees. Although there are still many questions about the authority, a letter from Clarion County commissioners mentions a possible fee of $70 per year for each household. A state designated authority is permitted to set fees for their services and does not consider the fee as a tax.
Some of the questions raised by council members Tuesday night included how the fee would be collected, if the municipality will have any role supervising expenditures of the area ambulance service, and if the authority fee would actually help recruit new employees.
In a letter from the commissioners, municipalities are asked to approve a resolution in support of such an authority.
No one at the meeting doubted that something needs to be done for EMS and public safety, but officials noted many questions need to be answered before moving forward.
The council also took action Tuesday to advertise for bids for this year’s road work, estimated at $19,514. Work includes various street projects throughout the borough, and members discussed the possibility of addressing a covered manhole on the alley behind the Sligo Recreation Center. The alley is to be tarred and chipped and would cover the hidden manhole; but it was decided to hold off on uncovering it until it presents a problem in the future.
Other Business
• An update regarding the footbridge project revealed that $40,027 has been allocated from American Rescue Plan funds. The project is targeted for completion in 2024.
• Sligo Borough applied to the Bureau of Forestry requesting 21 free signs for posting on ATV roads. Sligo Borough is an ATV friendly community for its local streets.
• Community yard sale dates were scheduled for June 8-10.
• The council adopted a resolution approving the 2023 Clarion County Hazard Mitigation Plan.
• At the Sligo Borough Authority meeting, officials said the authority will send letters to approximately 30 delinquent customers for payment, suggesting a lien will be placed against their properties if the bills are not paid.
• The authority continues to evaluate the cost between bagging sludge and vacuuming or hauling/disposal of sludge by an external business. No action was taken but a cost comparison was presented. Officials said the cost of hiring an outside business versus having the borough’s crews continue to use bags for sludge storage appear to be similar. However, it was noted that having a business take care of it would save time and allow the borough’s maintenance supervisor to work on other projects.