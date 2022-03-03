SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council Tuesday night appointed Jason Kriebel to fill its remaining council position.
He will serve approximately two years, until the next municipal election.
Kriebel is the manager for the Clarion County Fair and also drives a school bus for the Keystone School District. The new council member is required to be sworn in before the next meeting so he will be able to vote.
The appointment of Kriebel brings Sligo Borough Council to full strength after dealing with vacancies for various reasons. The council now includes President Sherry Laughlin, Michele Elder, Kerry Graham, Jason Kriebel, Wayne Meier, Tyler Smith and Susan Risher.
Meanwhile, hiring a full-time maintenance employee has proven more difficult. Sligo will continue to search for a replacement for the position funded by both the Sligo Authority and Sligo Borough.
The full-time position includes building and ground maintenance, road maintenance, snowplowing and sewer operations. A high school diploma or GED is required, along with a valid driver’s license. The job is contingent upon passing a pre-employment screening and drug test, as well as a medical physical, and background checks and clearances. Candidates can apply at the Sligo Borough office. For more information, call (814) 745-2074. Pay will be discussed at an interview.
The position is critical with the pending retirement of longtime maintenance supervisor Ed Myers, who is certified for operation of the sewage treatment plant. His operation certification expires Dec. 31.
In related business, Sligo Borough Council and Sligo Authority are exploring the sale of the sewer plant to Pennsylvania American Water or Aqua Pennsylvania, or contracting operation of the sewerage system. No official proposals have been received, and no decisions have been made by borough council.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Sligo Authority members approved sending a notice to delinquent sewer customers stating that if payments on delinquent accounts are not made in 30 days, a civil suit will be filed with the district magistrate for prosecution. System-wide, there are approximately $35,000 in delinquent fees. In Sligo, property owners are responsible for the fees.
In light of the possible major decisions regarding the operation of the sewer plant, Sherry Laughlin was added to the Sligo Authority board, joining Jeff Elder, Michele Elder, Don Lawrence and Kerry Graham.
Other Business
• The council received word regarding window replacements in the Sligo Recreation Center. Delta Development reported through the Clarion County Commissioners that there are two programs for which the project would qualify, but they are committed to other organizations for 2022. Sligo was advised to reach out again in late September.
• Ordinance violation letters were sent Jan. 14 to April and Jerry Best for accumulations of materials on their properties.
• American Rescue Plan grant funds for Sligo Borough total $34,854.85. The council is researching ways in which the money could be spent.
• Rachel Kindel was appointed as borough auditor.
• Sligo Borough’s request to Clarion County for liquid fuels funding was denied.
• The approved repairs to the borough’s 2002 GMC dump truck from Skinner’s in New Bethlehem, totaling $17,900, have been delayed for two weeks because of supply issues.
• A resolution requested by tax collector Julie Raybuck was approved, establishing charges of $10 for agencies requesting duplicate tax bills, and $15 for certification of tax liens.
• The next interim bridge inspection by PennDOT will be held May 5 at the Madison Street bridge.
• Laughlin made the following council committee appointments: Southern Clarion County comprehensive planning: Wayne Meier; Union COG Pool (Alternate): Susan Risher; Sligo Development Council: Janey Corle and Thelma Cerutti; and Road Committee: Wayne Meier.