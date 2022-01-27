SLIGO – The possible sale of the community’s sewerage system, a shortage of borough workers, help needed to keep the Union Pool Park afloat and more will be discussed Saturday morning during a community meeting at the Sligo Recreation Center.
“This is more of an informational meeting for the public,” Sligo Borough Council president Sherry Laughlin said on Monday, noting that the 10 a.m. meeting will not be a complaint session for town residents, but rather an exchange of ideas for how the borough can address several pressing issues.
The common factor for the borough’s concerns centers around the looming retirement of longtime maintenance supervisor Ed Myers.
Laughlin said that with Myers set to retire by year’s end, and the recent resignation of the man who had been hired to train as Myers’ replacement, a series of dominos is ready fall.
Myers is currently the only person certified to operate Sligo’s wastewater treatment plant, and until his certification recently expired, he was also the only one able to oversee the use of chemicals for the operation of the Union Pool Park.
With the sewage treatment plant, Laughlin said Myers’ retirement leaves the borough with three options: find a replacement which they’ve had little luck in doing; contract with a company to operate the treatment plant; or sell the facility to a private company.
“Do we need to sell it?” she asked. “Do we need to hire an outside firm?”
Laughlin explained that the borough has reached out to Pennsylvania American Water, which has operated Sligo’s water service since it purchased the system from the borough in the early 2000s. The borough has also contacted Aqua America, another company that runs water and sewer systems.
“We do have feelers out, but we haven’t taken any other steps yet,” Laughlin said, noting that the council wanted to bring the matter to Sligo residents this Saturday first to gauge their feelings about selling the system.
People licensed to operate sewage treatment plants are hard to find, she said, adding that many people who are certified command more money than small towns like Sligo can pay.
“Small municipalities like ours just can’t afford that,” she said. She also added that if the borough keeps the sewerage system, it will also face other big expenses down the road as the system needs repairs and upgrades over time.
The lack of anyone coming forward to apply for the borough maintenance job is another issue to be discussed on Saturday, Laughlin said. She noted that the borough needs to find someone in time so that Myers can help train the new employee before he retires.
And then there is Myers’ connection with the swimming pool at the pool park in town, which is operated by the Union Council of Governments, consisting of only Sligo Borough and Monroe Township.
Laughlin said that with his retirement pending, Myers did not renew his licenses to oversee the operation of the pool, and that without someone who is licensed to handle the chemicals at the pool, the facility is at risk of not opening this summer.
“I don’t want to see it close,” she said, noting that the community and especially its youngsters need the pool.
Not only will Saturday’s meeting be a chance for borough officials to share facts and debunk rumors, but Laughlin said she’s hopeful that people come to the meeting with some ideas, and possibly a willingness to offer their services to help.
“Maybe somebody will say, ‘I’ll step up,’” she said, adding that the council still has two vacancies that need to be filled, and volunteers are needed to help with various other things in town, including with the pool park.
Someone who is able to help with finding grants for projects in town would be welcome, Laughlin said, noting that from the pool to the recreation center to the pending footbridge replacement project, the borough needs to find grants to help pay for improvements.
She said the council would also use Saturday’s meeting to inform residents about the footbridge project, which is moving forward despite the need to secure additional dollars for the work.
“We’ve got to get that built,” she said.
More than anything, she hopes that a large number of borough residents will take the time to attend the town meeting on Saturday.
“Let us inform you; this is what’s happening in town,” she said. “And if you have a skill that we need, can you step up and help?”