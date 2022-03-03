SLIGO – The Winter Olympics may be over, but Sligo Elementary just wrapped up its Olympic Challenge. If you checked out the previous Classroom Connection page, you may have seen Sligo Elementary was doing an Olympic Challenge. Each class had the opportunity to choose a country to represent their classroom. The students earned medals along with their selected countries and could also earn trophies by providing Ms. Frederick with facts about their country or facts about the Winter Olympics. The last few mornings of the competition, you could see students funneling into the gym to place a new fact on the teacher’s desk.
Keep in mind that these are 5–12-year-olds, researching this information on their own. Amazed, proud and dedicated are just a few words to describe the work they put in.
A few classes really stepped up to the challenge. Mrs. Paulden’s kindergarten class selected France. One day, “Bonjour” was the greeting upon entering. Another “au revoir,” could be heard as they left. Mrs. Walzak’s kindergarten class represented Switzerland and they shared a picture of the flag, a piece of Lindt chocolate and a Ricola cough drop, both of which are made in Switzerland.
Mrs. Smith’s fourth grade won the challenge with more than 130 medals and trophies. Canada was their chosen country. Here are some interesting facts about Canada submitted by the students: they have two official languages; gravity is less in Canada than most of the world; it is home to the longest street in the world; Canada has 20 percent of the world’s fresh water; they have the longest coastline in the world; and Santa Claus’s official address is in Canada. Here’s one I bet you didn’t know — Hawaiian pizza was actually invented by a man in Ontario not Hawaii.
The Netherlands was the country that second-graders in Miss Grejda’s class selected. They did such an awesome job providing facts, such as, the people in the Netherlands are the tallest people in the world; tulips are not native to the Netherlands; there are over 1,200 bridges in Amsterdam; there are over 1,000 windmills; and that the Netherlands is one of the most densely populated countries in Europe. Also, did you know that the Netherlands won “0” medals in the 1928, 1936, 1956, and 1984 Olympics, or that they only had a hockey team in the Olympics one time? These are just a few of the fun facts that second grade shared. And remember, these are 8- and 9-year-olds.
They also provided some fun facts regarding the Olympics. Africa and Antarctica are the only continents to never host an Olympics; the USA has hosted the Winter Olympics four times; gold medals are made mostly of silver; only three modern Olympic games have been canceled; the USA has competed in every Olympics; the first winter Olympics were held in France; in the 2022 Olympics there were 109 events held in nine different disciplines; the skiing events actually took place almost 112 miles outside of the city; the 2022 Winter Olympics hosted seven new events; in 1908 the Olympics ran for 187 days — and the facts kept coming.
Congratulations to our winners of the Challenge!
[Submitted by Tisha Frederick and Brian Kase.]