SLIGO – With the arrival of May, thoughts in Sligo Borough have turned to the annual opening of the Union COG Pool Park.
At their meeting Tuesday night, Sligo Borough Council president Sherry Laughlin, who also serves on the COG board, said that an offer was made to purchase some of the equipment that has become available following the closing of the Clarion Borough pool.
Laughlin and council member Susan Risher visited Clarion to look over the equipment.
“They have two lifeguard chairs up there, two picnic tables, 20 plastic chairs and 14 lounge chairs that we thought would be nice,” Laughlin said of the possible additions for the Sligo pool. “They have an automatic sweeper that we’d love to have that could run at night and clean the pool.”
She added that other items include various parts and mechanical items for the pool’s filtration system, along with two pool ladders.
“We made them an offer of $1,000 for all that,” she said, noting that while the sweeper alone is a bigger ticket item, the one in Clarion is five years old and has not been operated in a few years.
Not only is the park in need of some new equipment and amenities, but Laughlin said the park also needs a lot of help to get the pool ready to open this year.
“There are two cleanup days for the community on May 14 and May 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” she said. “Anybody is welcome to help paint or just to try to help with the pool area itself. It’s going to take all of that to get it ready to go.”
She said that plans also include transforming the non-operational baby pool into a flower planter to help beautify the park.
Officials also offered thanks to Dean and Chris Greenawalt for their volunteer work in mowing the grass at the pool park.
New Employee
Welcomed
Members of Sligo Borough Authority and Sligo Borough Council welcomed Shaun Kline of Oil City as the new assistant maintenance employee starting May 9.
Kline was hired last month pending required clearances that were received and a 90-day probationary period. Kline was hired at $14 an hour and has served as a driver for FedEx delivery.
Also at the meeting on Tuesday, officials said the authority sent certified letters to delinquent sewer customers, informing them to pay in full or set up acceptable payment arrangements to avoid liens against the property and filing an action with the district magistrate that could lead to a sheriff sale of personal property.
Approximately eight long-term delinquent customers did not make arrangements and the district magistrate will be contacted.
Regarding the possible sale of Sligo’s sewerage system to a private company, Laughlin noted that a representative of Pennsylvania American Water did express some interest, but no commitments have been made. She said CWM Environmental is also still interested in contracting for the operation of the system.
With the approaching retirement of longtime borough employee Ed Myers at the end of the year, the authority is in need of a licensed operator.