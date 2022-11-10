SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council tentatively approved a 2023 budget that requires no new taxes at its meeting on Oct. 1.
However, the separate Sligo Borough Authority gave the green light to increases in the borough’s monthly sewage bills, reflecting a new contract for supervision of the sewage treatment plant.
While real estate taxes will remain the same for Sligo, a new agreement for supervision of the sewage treatment plant with G-Force engineering for the plant’s operation was needed due to the retirement of maintenance supervisor Ed Myers and the lapse of his state certification as a licensed operator.
The authority continues to look for a licensed operator for the facility, and recently brought in a second company, G-Force for a walk-through of the plant.
“G-Force said we don’t need anybody to be there any more than one time a week,” said council president and authority member Sherry Laughlin. “He made a couple of suggestions that if we would look down the road to where we could spend $20,000 for automation, his company could monitor levels online and notify Sligo maintenance to take appropriate actions.”
In the meantime, Myers decided to remain as a part-time employee and could maintain contact with G-Force to assist with the company’s remote supervision. The plant will operate under the license of the company.
The authority increased residential sewage fees from $43 per month to $45 per month, and increased the commercial base rate of $41 to $43 plus $6 per each 1,000 gallons of water.
Authority members approved a contract with G-Force that includes a $550 monthly fee or $6,600 per year, and additional operator services of $5,000.
The authority and borough council share some administrative costs, including salaries, and both bodies approved the following wages for the three employees who work for both entities: Janey Corle, secretarial and administrative, $16 per hour; Shaun Kline, full-time maintenance, $15 per hour; and Ed Myers, part-time maintenance, $17 per hour.
While Myers will be working part-time, he will also be paid for accrued vacation hours throughout the year until they are repaid.