SLIGO – A new interactive art display was unveiled Tuesday at Sligo Elementary School, the culmination of several programs this school year designed to teach kids about the importance of kindness and inclusion.
“Our organization is all about bringing kids with and without disabilities together,” said Kim Resh, who founded Mikayla’s Voice in memory of her daughter who was born with a brain injury and endured multiple disabilities. Mikayla passed away in 2019 at the age of 24, living twice as long as doctors predicted.
Through a grant, Union School District was able to introduce Mikayla’s Voice to the kindergarten through fifth grade classes at Sligo Elementary, with three visits from Resh throughout the year.
Resh said that during her first visit earlier in the year, she talked with the students about how everyone has their own differences, and how even though her daughter was never able to speak, many others have stepped up to be her voice for inclusion, friendship, kindness and love.
On her second visit, the Lehigh Valley resident worked with 24 students from the school, some with disabilities and some without, on creating individual works of art that were then transformed into one large, interactive display that was unveiled during her third visit to the school this week.
“The whole message is that they’re all beautiful individually, but we’re better together,” she said of both the artworks and the artists.
The students made colorful tissue paper decoupage designs on the individual canvases. And each one has a painted tire track on it, to represent Mikayla’s wheelchair. The 24 individual projects were then combined onto a larger display that will allow students to move each piece around to create an infinite number of new creations.
Leading up to the unveiling of the art display, Resh took time to talk with the students on Tuesday and read to them a book written by a student from another school who took part in the Mikayla’s Voice program.
The book, “The Spot,” tells the story of a ladybug who is different from the others, as she has a yellow spot and curly antenna.
Resh said the yellow spot is the symbol of Mikayla’s Voice, to show that everyone has something different.
“It’s OK to be different,” she told the assembled Sligo students. “We all have a yellow spot.”
The book’s writer, Holden Frye, visited the Sligo school during Resh’s first assembly.
The yellow spots are also part of the individual artwork, with the corner of each canvas colored yellow so that when they are connected, yellow spots emerge.
Resh encouraged the students to play with the art because it will help them to remember the message of inclusion.
“It can be all mixed up and it’s still perfectly beautiful,” she told the students about the art display.
“Just like us.”