SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council unanimously approved a $51,105 agreement at its first meeting of 2022 with HRG (Herbert, Rowland & Grubic) of Cranberry Township, to provide engineering and related services for the construction and replacement of a footbridge that connects a walkway between Sligo Borough and Sligo Elementary School and the Union COG Pool Park.
“We need to get started on it,” said council president Sherry Laughlin. “If not, we’re going to be in to 2024, and HRG was hoping to get started this month to get the permits and stuff.”
As it stands now, completion of the project is tentatively scheduled for March 2023.
A $163,968 grant was approved from the state Department of Community and Economic Development through the Commonwealth Financing Authority for the Sligo footbridge replacement. Delta Development consultants suggested Sligo continues to push for PennDOT TSA set-aside funds. PennDOT anticipates announcing the selected projects by late summer or fall 2022.
Sligo Borough has also received $50,000 in grants from the Ralph M. and Ella M. Eccles Foundation, and plans to request another $20,000 from the foundation.
The estimated cost of foot bridge replacement now exceeds $200,000. Officials will also check to see if American Recovery Act funds could be used for the project.
Voting to approve the contract were Laughlin, Kerry Graham, Michele Elder and Tyler Smith.
HRG presented the agreement in response to a request for a proposal by Sligo Borough on Dec. 22, 2021.
Sligo Borough is in the process of obtaining grant funding to construct a new pedestrian bridge adjacent to Route 58 and over Licking Creek. Although full funding for the project has not been secured, borough officials would like to begin the design and permitting process, with a goal of advancing the project as quickly as possible.
The $51,105 contract includes six phases, including the following:
• Phase 1 — Survey, $8,850.
• Phase 2 — Preparing Preliminary Design, $14,070.
• Phase 3 — Permitting, $8,840.
• Phase 4 — Final Design, $8,360.
• Phase 5 — Building, $2,375.
• Phase 6 — Construction Services, $8,610.
Sligo Borough and HRG will endeavor to complete the project following the following milestones schedule. The use of PennDOT funding will impact the schedule, and a new schedule will be provided once grant requirements are identified.
• Notice to proceed — January 2022.
• Survey — February 2022.
• Prelim Design — March 2022.
• Permit Submission — April 2022.
• Final Design — June 2022.
• Right of Way — June 2022.
• Permit issued — July 2022.
• Advertising Bid — July 2022.
• Bid Opening — August 2022.
• Construction NTP — September 2022.
• Construction Completion — March 2023.