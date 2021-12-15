SLIGO – Mindi Verdill’s third grade students at Sligo Elementary School have written the following letters to Santa:

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I am good and I got an A+ on my test. I would really like it if you could bring me like a good Christmas.

— Trenton

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I’ve been behaving in school and I’m nice to my elf, Chip. I would really like it if you could bring me five nights at freddy’s, nintendo mix of chapters 1-4, that help wanted, a spring bonnie plushie, a new mcfarlane fnaf, some new fnaf figures and a camra and a phone with a card that allows me to call and text people.

— Dalton

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I helped my sisters a lot. I would really like it if you could bring me a scuius quest 2. And a Lionel train.

— Liam Fabiszewski

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I haveint got ritin up this year. I would really like it if you could bring me PokeMoN cards, PokeMon binder, Nirf boulits, new forwilir, riding boots, new shoos, iphone13 pro, new tablet, new phone kase.

— Brayden

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I’ve been a good boy. I would really like it if you could bring me iphope 12 mini pro, a watch and clothes, 100 dollar gift card, No school and one other elf and a chklot bar.

— Jake

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I help my sisters and friends and my Mom and Dad. I would really like it if you could bring me vr, new phone, chocolate pen, school stuff, a elf next year.

— Delaney

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I cleen my room and do my homwrck. I would really like it if you could bring me a gift card.

— Lilly

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I helped my Papa and Nana, my mom and friends. I would really like it if you could bring me scrunchies, a lot of snacks!! please, rings, clothing.

— Ava

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I have bin helping around my house and I hang out with my family. I would really like it if you could bring me some football cards and some clothes and a headset.

— Jack

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I have been nice and kind. I would like it if you could bring me Jewelery, computer case, chocolate and scrunchies.

— Olivia

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because Iv bin a good boy this year. I would really like it if you could bring me and elf on the shelf and ozone bot and a nuth nintendoe swich and peeckuboo clawn.

— Xavier H.

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because My elf said that I was good this year. I would really like it if you could bring me jewelery and LED lights and another elf because 2 is not enough.

— Baylee

Dear Santa Claus,

This year I should be on the nice list because I have been nice and kind. I would really like it.

— Nakota

