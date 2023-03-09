SLIGO – Sligo Borough Council voted Tuesday night to accept the resignation of council member Michele Elder and took action to appoint Don Lawrence to serve her unexpired term until the end of the year.
Lawrence is currently a member of the Sligo Borough Authority and previously served as a member of council.
Council president Sherry Laughlin immediately appointed Lawrence as a member of the Sligo Borough Road Committee.
Council members attending the meeting included Laughlin, Lawrence, Wayne Meier, Susan Risher and Jason Kriebel.
With the new member in place, the council approved a letter of support requested by Union High School athletic director Scott Kindel for inclusion with a grant application for a community fitness center near the school and a public restroom near the existing track, also being used by the community.
Recreation activities were also outlined in committee reports. Sligo Recreation Center activities included the continued painting of hallways and repairs to spouting. Glass Erectors are expected to offer an estimate to repair and replace doors and windows in the center.
Fundraisers are scheduled for the Union COG Pool Park and include a dinner on March 25 and an April 28 dance for students in kindergarten through fifth grades.
Laughlin also noted that the search for lifeguards at the pool for this summer is going well, and contributions were received to help pay for the costs of certifying lifeguards.
Other Business
• Sligo Borough obtained a consent-to-enter agreement from Vivian McCall and is attempting to obtain a similar one from Nate and Melanie Gupta in order to move forward with a Front Street Extension drainage project funded by a grant. Once the additional agreement is received, Sligo will execute a contract with the Clarion County Conservation District.
• Borough secretary Janey Corle reported she received a call from an individual who is considering buying Nate and Melanie Gupta’s 30-acre property along Front Street for a hunting camp. The request for information was preliminary, but the possible buyer questioned borough regulations for use of firearms and hunting, as well as placing a camper or single-wide trailer on the property, and removing the old trailer and tying into an existing septic tank. Corle said that after researching the matter, she believes state crime codes prohibit the borough from having any regulations regarding firearms.
“I explained to the possible buyer that he must follow all state regulations and Game Commission laws; and a trailer must be owner-occupied and he must contact the sewerage enforcement officer to determine the use of an existing system,” said Corle.
• The council is considering direct deposit for paychecks to borough employees.
• Although no action was taken, council members discussed holding community trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the ballfield, while eliminating door-to-door trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.
• Members approved a request from Tisha Frederick of Sligo Elementary School to close Shamrock Drive on April 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for the Easter Kids Run.
• The council continued discussion about hiring a sewer/road maintenance employee in relation to available time of retired maintenance supervisor Ed Myers. Myers agreed to stay on in a part-time position after retirement and also utilize some of his unused annual leave.