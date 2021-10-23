PINEY TWP. – A small Piper airplane on its way from Youngstown, Ohio to Hilton Head, S.C. crashed in a field in Piney Township Saturday morning around 10 a.m.
Hugh Bosely, the pilot, and his passenger, Adrienne White, along with their two small dogs walked away unharmed.
White said they had taken off from Youngstown where they had been visiting Bosely's family, when all of a sudden the plane lost an engine.
"Everything was going fine — and all of a sudden the stall light comes onp and the plane starts rocking," White said.
She said that Bosely looked for a field in which to land, as the plane was going down quickly. They spotted one on the high hilltop of a farm belonging to Gene Metcalf.
The plane skidded about 50 yards before it turned, and ended up facing the direction it came in on.
Sligo and Callensburg fire crews were on scene, along with state police and Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
Officials said investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would be coming from Pittsburgh to Erie today.
Bosely said that he has been flying since he was a teenager, and has never had a crash.
"We did OK," he said of the rough but safe landing. "We've had rougher landings on asphalt."
"He did an amazing job landing," White added. "It was smooth as silk."
