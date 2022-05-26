NEW BETHLEHEM – Along with the acquisition of new water meters comes a possible solution for delinquent bills for the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority.
At their meeting last Thursday evening, authority board members not only seemed to come to a consensus on a general water meter model, but added the option of purchasing a select number of smart meters that could be placed on homes of customers with delinquent water bills.
According to information provided by RVMA engineer Tom Thompson, the Sensus Xylem Ally Smart Water Meter provides a number of benefits such as the ability to detect leaks and monitor pressure and temperature conditions, as well as smart alarms for empty pipes, high and reverse flow, low and high pressure and temperature, and customer leak and tamper. The main benefit for authority officials, however, is the meter’s ability to remotely control three states of water flow — on, off and reduced flow.
“You can either shut them off or turn [the water flow] down to a trickle, all with the push of a button on the iPad,” water plant operator Mike Kundick told RVMA officials at their May 19 meeting, explaining that the smart meters could be utilized to monitor and control water flow on delinquent accounts.
Kundick explained further that the push button system eliminates the need to dig up or hunt for a curb box in order to shut off water service to a particular home.
“This way RVMA won’t have to pay the cost to dig up a curb box to shut it off,” he said, noting that the Ally meters will work with the same radio system that the other new meters will utilize.
Multiple authority officials expressed interest in purchasing a few of the smart meters, pointing out that if the meters were installed and utilized on a few of RVMA’s most delinquent customers, word of their use might spread and result in more people paying their bills.
Although more expensive than the other meters — with 10 meters estimated to cost $4,420 — Kundick said installing some smart meters “just makes sense.”
“Since we’re getting a grant to do it, we might as well put some in,” he said.
In related business, RVMA board members also selected a model for new meters that will be installed for the majority of authority customers.
The decision followed on the heels of a discussion last month in which authority officials weighed the pros and cons of two Sensus meter models — the iPERL and the SR II.
“The iPERL is a better choice,” Kundick told the board last week, pointing out that iPERL meters are more accurate than SR II meters and are guaranteed for 20 years.
Although plastic, Kundick said freezing should not be an issue for the iPERLs in the winter. It was also noted that in total, the iPERLS are about $20,000 cheaper than the SR IIs for all the meters in the system.
“In my opinion, we have to go for a meter that’s more accurate and lasts longer,” Kundick said.
Attention then turned to units of measurement, with board members discussing whether the new meters should measure water usage in gallons or cubic feet.
Thompson said that while the customers would be more used to gallons, cubic feet measurements are more accurate because they are billed on a per-100-cubic-feet basis, which works out to about 750 gallons, versus a gallon meter which bills on a per-1,000-gallons basis.
“I would recommend it just because it’s more of a uniformed standard for most entities,” Thompson said of cubic feet. “The larger utility companies use cubic feet because it provides a more accurate number and it’s easier to bill.”
Ultimately, the board took the recommendations of Kundick and Thompson, voting to purchase around 1,000 iPERL meters, along with a select number of Ally meters as determined by authority staff, to measure in cubic feet.
Thompson pointed out that since the quotes were from a COSTAR vendor, the authority could change the quantity of each meter at a later date as needed.
In other business at the May 19 meeting, Thompson reported on a recent meeting between representatives of the three municipalities that make up RVMA — New Bethlehem, South Bethlehem and Porter Township — regarding possible changes to surcharges and other by-law mandated requirements.
Thompson said that the group discussed an amendment to the articles of incorporation that was made in 2007, when a sewer project extension into Redbank Township was being considered, stating that each municipality needs to essentially pay for its own work that is done.
At issue, he said, is what a uniform rate would be if the current three-rate structure disappeared.
“It’s a simple question,” Thompson said. “It’s not a simple answer.”
To start, Thompson recommended that the authority have its rates evaluated by a qualified firm to determine what water, sewer and bulk rates should be for both water and sewer.
“To me, I think it’s something you need to do,” he said, noting that some of the bigger systems do it every five or six years. “Generally, you will do it once because you will then establish your rates and from there you will adjust it based on inflations.”
He explained further that the evaluation would ensure the proper way to set rates so that the authority would have full coverage of maintenance, costs, shutoffs and delinquent bills.
RVMA solicitor Andrew Menchyk said that there was indeed a clause about the surcharges in the bylaws that would have to be removed or restructured and then approved by all member municipalities before any changes could take effect.
“It would then be filed with the PA Department of State to once again amend the articles,” he said.
Board member Steve Greenawalt mentioned a second issue from the municipality meeting regarding equal representation on the authority board. Currently South Bethlehem has two representatives, New Bethlehem has three and Porter Township has one.
Thompson said that he understood that originally board representation was based on population and customer numbers.
Menchyk said again that the issue can be addressed legally, but it would require changes to the bylaws. He also addressed concerns raised by board member Lum Adams about whether a representative should be an RVMA customer.
“It’s not a requirement that they be someone who is served by that area; it just has to be someone who’s appointed by that municipality,” he said. “It’s something that can be discussed and written into the articles of incorporation and bylaws.”
The board agreed to have representatives present plans at future municipality meetings.