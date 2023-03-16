RAYBURN TWP. – Gregg Smith of Rayburn Township has announced that he is running for Armstrong County Commissioner.
He will seek a Republican nomination in the May 16 Primary Election.
Smith said his experience and involvement in local government has prepared him “to take his successes to the next level of county government.”
He served as a Rayburn Township supervisor for eight years. During this time, the township provided the incentive and resources for three local manufacturers to expand and grow their operations, along with the opening of four additional new businesses, which created more jobs for Armstrong County.
Also during his time in office, Rayburn Township built a new 4,400-square-foot storage building, replaced the municipality’s aging fleet of road equipment and purchased additional essential equipment the township did not previously own. Smith said he is proudest of how Rayburn Township “improved the local roads for the residents and was able to do this successfully without raising taxes” throughout his time in office.
Smith cited his career at Eljer Manufacturing in Ford City as having given him the experience to develop and adhere to multimillion dollar budgets as well as the ability to manage a large workforce. His tenure at Eljer spanned 25 years, during which he held various managerial positions before becoming the Assistant Plant Superintendent.
Currently, Smith is employed at the Armstrong Conservation District where he works with local municipalities to improve their road drainage systems, which is key to improving the roads used every day by most county residents. Smith has assisted Armstrong County municipalities to receive more than $10 million in grant funding to improve their roads.
A lifelong resident of Armstrong County, Smith has been married to his wife, Joy Andryka of Rural Valley for 40 years. She works for Dr. Opalka in Kittanning. The Smiths are proud of their three grown children, Eric, Alyson and Jennifer, with two employed in law enforcement and one in the health profession.
Smith said that if he is elected as commissioner, he will retire from the Conservation District to become a full-time commissioner.
He said he plans to continue working with all the county’s municipalities “with a plan to grow Armstrong County and provide the incentive for people to build their homes and live in Armstrong County.”
“This is how our neighboring counties reduce the tax burden for their residents,” Smith stated. “It’s time we grow Armstrong together!”