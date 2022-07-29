CLARION – Arriving in the New World in the year 1622, the Smith family made its way from the Plymouth colony and spread across America. About 175 descendants gathered at the Clarion Fraternal Order of Eagles picnic grounds along Stone House Road earlier this month to observe the landmark 400th anniversary of William Smith’s arrival on American soil.
Gary Smith, a Summerville resident and long-time organizer of the family event, said, “We have people coming today from California, Florida, Massachusetts and everywhere in between. Closer to home, we have family members from Clarion, Jefferson and other surrounding counties.”
As with all good family reunions, the menu was potluck, with attendees bringing side dishes and desserts to share. Tom’s Meats of Brookville, owned by another Smith family member, provided the ham, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Attendees lined up at a registration table before mingling with cousins of various degrees from all points of the compass.
“Really, it is the only way that we can keep everyone updated on members’ whereabouts and contact information,” Smith said. “It also comes in handy when people are exchanging genealogical information among themselves.”
Gary Smith himself has been the president of the reunion organization for much of the past 40 years.
“I did a 10-year stretch, took a break, came back and did another one. And here I still am,” Smith said.
Along with all the food, attendees enjoyed a 50/50 drawing, a Chinese auction, a cornhole tournament and a fireworks finale.
“We take donations at the time of registration. That is what pays for the fireworks,” he said.
Shortly before the five o’clock dinner, U.S. Congressman Glenn Thompson of the 15th District in Pennsylvania, made a short stop at the family gathering and presented six copies of a proclamation recognizing the Smiths’ longevity in the country.
“He presented six, one for each major branch of the family,” Smith said. Each branch has a caretaker of sorts who keeps family records.
The original Smith arrived a couple of years after the original Pilgrim group landed on Plymouth Rock, perhaps aboard the ship, Charity. He is thought not to have been a member of the sect himself but rather a “stranger,” one of many nonmembers recruited as settlers to help underwrite the cost of the venture. He left Plymouth at an early date, moving to Massachusetts, Connecticut and perhaps Long Island, his descendants spreading across the continent.