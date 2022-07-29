CLARION – Arriving in the New World in the year 1622, the Smith family made its way from the Plymouth colony and spread across America. About 175 descendants gathered at the Clarion Fraternal Order of Eagles picnic grounds along Stone House Road earlier this month to observe the landmark 400th anniversary of William Smith’s arrival on American soil.

Gary Smith, a Summerville resident and long-time organizer of the family event, said, “We have people coming today from California, Florida, Massachusetts and everywhere in between. Closer to home, we have family members from Clarion, Jefferson and other surrounding counties.”

