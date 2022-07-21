NEW BETHLEHEM – Concerned with possible changes to state law that would legalize recreational marijuana use, New Bethlehem officials were presented this week with a possible ordinance that would prohibit smoking and vaping of any kind on borough property and at events sanctioned by the borough.
Spearheaded by councilman Colin Sheffer, a draft of the ordinance was presented to the full council at its July 19 meeting, which opened with a video presentation by Jordan Davidson, communications and legislative affairs officer for Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM).
“It’s really a danger to public safety,” said Davidson, a student at American University in Washington, D.C., the school which Sheffer attends. “It’s crucial for communities not to allow smoking in public places.”
Davidson said his group uses a science-based approach to fight against the commercialization and legalization of marijuana. He pointed to studies that show an increase in fatal vehicle crashes in states that have legalized recreational marijuana use.
He also pointed out the dangers of second-hand marijuana smoke.
Later in the meeting, Sheffer said the ordinance was presented to the council to begin discussions, and that it would target any kind of smoking or vaping.
If approved, the ordinance would prohibit all smoking and vaping in borough parks, as well as borough-owned or -maintained buildings, and at all community events organized by the borough or permitted by the borough that involves the closure of borough streets, such as the Peanut Butter Festival. The ban would also extend to the borough-owned cemetery.
The ordinance gives police the power of enforcement, and sets fines of up to $1,000 per violation.
Other council members questioned the need for the ordinance, given the fact that recreational marijuana use is not currently legal in Pennsylvania.
“It’s a proactive measure,” Sheffer said.
Council vice president Don Heeter, who led Tuesday’s meeting in the absence of president Lisa Kerle, said his main concern was with how police could enforce the regulations.
Members said they would want to hear from the borough’s solicitor regarding his opinion of the plan, as well as from the local police force before they would consider adoption.
No official action was taken on the matter.
In other business Tuesday night, the council received updates from engineer Tom Thompson regarding several pending projects.
Thompson said that the grant application is being finalized to seek funding to replace the bridge over Leasure Run along Penn Street. He said that they are looking at constructing a bridge that is wider than the current span, in order to lessen the impact of flood waters.
Members also said they would like to keep the stones from the current arch bridge for possible use in other projects.
Additionally, Thompson told the council that bidding is taking place for the project to remove debris from Red Bank Creek at the mouth of Leasure Run.
Other Business
• The council approved the sale of the borough’s recently replaced dump truck to Ward Trucking LLC in the amount of $15,158.
• Mayor Gordon Barrows, who also serves on the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority board, said that three water line breaks were recently repaired along Wood Street, and he thanked the borough street department, police and fire company for their help in the effort.
“It was all-hands-on-deck,” he said of the repairs and road closures.
• The council agreed to send a letter to the owner of a large truck that damaged a portion of the borough street at Pine Circle. In a 3-2 vote, the council said it would require the truck owner to pay for repairs to the street. A bid of $5,028 was received from Jefferson Paving for the work.
• The council appointed Adrion Orange to the borough’s Zoning Hearing Board. Officials also noted that the borough is still seeking someone to take over zoning officer duties.