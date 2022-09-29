DAYTON – A crowd of 75 people gathered at the Milton Loop Campground near Mahoning Dam recently. The topic was snakes.
Tim Connell, an area resident, said that he had been catching and handling snakes since boyhood.
“I do not know what it is about them,” he said during the program on Sept. 17. “Most people are afraid of snakes, but I always liked them.”
He is not a biologist, but he does work with scientists in the wild if they need to catch some snakes. These are sometimes tagged and released into the wild.
Connell spent an hour or two presenting a series of snakes while providing information about their lives and habits. He had caught all but two of the stars of the show himself, including the only venomous snake in the troupe, a young copperhead.
As Connell chatted with attendees before the start of the presentation, two small tame ball pythons twined themselves around the arms and slithered up the necks of his assistants who call him “Dad.”
“The snakes you are mostly likely to see are rat snakes, a type of black snake, or garter snakes,” he said. “They are not poisonous and eat all kinds of insects and small animals. They are beneficial.”
Connell had quite a bit to say about venomous snakes.
“Most of them will not bite unless you are almost standing on top of them,” he said. “They are not vicious and are just scared.”
He also said that most snakebite-related deaths are due to an anticlimactic reaction to the venom and not the poison itself. Many people are simply allergic.
“This is why those snakebite kits you find in stores are worthless,” he said. “Cutting into the bite and attempting to suck out the poison is not effective. Your first course of action is to treat the bite like any other puncture wound, cover it with a bandage and take the person to an emergency room right away.”
While a snake bite is frightening, snakes often do not inject any venom at all when they strike.
“This is known as a dry bite,” Connell said. “Still, it is best to apply a bandage and take the victim to a hospital.”
The other common venomous snake in the region is any of several types of rattlesnakes. Connell said that timber rattlers prefer a very narrow set of environmental factors, none of which can be found in Armstrong and Clarion counties.
“Snakes are particular about their surroundings,” he said. “If you have to pick one up to move it for some reason, try to release in an area not more than 200 yards away.”
In order to possess a rattlesnake, sportsmen are required to have a special permit and can only harvest one snake per year.
Following his brief talk, Connell caught an uncooperative young copperhead and encouraged it to crawl inside a glass tube. Once this was accomplished, handler and snake made their way through the audience as Connell continued answering questions.
The turnout at the event was satisfactory. Anna Donato, a civilian employee of the nearby U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mahoning Dam site, said that a future presentation with affiliate biologists is being planned.