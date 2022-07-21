RIMERSBURG – Already undergoing projects to lower energy bills at Union School District buildings, officials are now looking at a solar power proposal that would lower electricity costs even more in the long-term.
At their meeting on July 14, Union School Board members heard a proposal from the McClure Company, which is overseeing the district’s current upgrades at both the high school and Sligo Elementary School.
McClure account executive Eric Petrazio told the school board that it can “leverage unoccupied land” on the school properties to install a solar power array at each building at no cost to the district, while at the same time, reducing electricity costs from current rates.
He said that with federal tax credits, McClure would install, operate and maintain the solar arrays and sell the power to the district for less than what it is paying now.
“It’s automatic savings,” he said. “It also protects you from [price] escalation in the future.”
As part of the 30-year agreement, Union would lock in electricity rates with estimated savings of more than $820,000 over the term, based on today’s electricity rates. As commercial rates rise, Union should see even greater savings over time “by locking your rate in for a period of 30 years.”
Petrazio said that initial plans would be to install solar panels in a vacant field behind Sligo Elementary School, which would be surrounded by a 15-foot security fence.
At the high school, he said, the newer roof on the building would allow for the installation of nearly the full solar array needed to power the building, with a few solar panels located on the edges of the property in areas not used for other activities.
The deal would also include a buy-out option after five years, in which the district could purchase the solar system from McClure at fair market price.
Petrazio said the district would not have any up-front costs, and would realize a savings of around $4,356 in the first year. He said that if the board approved the project soon, planning could begin so that the solar array could be installed next spring, with the new energy coming online next summer.
He said that McClure would need a letter of intent from the board to proceed with developing the final proposal.
“It’s definitely a win-win for the district and McClure,” Petrazio said, noting that many other schools are moving in the same direction as energy costs rise. “Everybody is trying to get in that door, and only so many people can fit through it.”
He said that McClure is working with eight school districts in Western Pennsylvania for similar projects.
On questioning, Petrazio said that the solar panels are American made, and that the school district would take ownership of the solar array at the end of the 30-year contract. All maintenance costs will be paid for by McClure.
While no action was taken on the matter last week, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that he and the board “will likely continue our discussions to determine whether there is sufficient support to proceed with the project.”
“Most concerns are related with commitments for the purchase of power as they relate to a 30-year period,” Kimmel added. “The positive side of the agreement is that we lock in low rates for 30 years. The downside would be that we are assuming that all buildings will be operational for 30 years. Given the unpredictability of education systems, this would be the most valid concern. However, schools have discussed mergers and closures for decades with little action being taken.”