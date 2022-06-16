[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is the third and final part of a series of columns submitted by Alice Thurau, vice president of the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society.]
The Bird-Friendly Habitat program, promoted by Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, aims to improve and expand habitat for birds and other wildlife in backyards and other properties. One aspect of the program is the presence of native plants, including native flowers, shrubs and trees. These make it more appealing to native insects and birds, both of which are in sharp decline.
Previous articles reviewed the Bird-Friendly Habitat program, the importance of native plants, and gave tips for how to begin planting them in a private yard or public space. While native plants have risen significantly in popularity, it can still be challenging to find sources for plants that are native to Pennsylvania or, at the very least, to the northeastern United States. This article provides leads on sources for native plants.
One way to ensure that a plant is native to Pennsylvania is by checking National Audubon’s native plant database (www.audubon.org/PLANTSFORBIRDS). By simply entering a zip code, a list of native plants is generated. Filters can be applied to limit the list according to the type of plant desired (flower, shrub, tree, vines, etc.), the type of plant resource provided (nectar, fruit, nuts, seeds, caterpillar, butterflies), and even the type of bird to attract.
Locally, in the Clarion area, C&A Trees has been selling native plants for years along with the nonnative ornamental plantings. They have expressed interest in continuing to meet public demand for native plants. Their native perennial flowers are mature enough to sell at the beginning of June.
In the Brookville area, Quiet Creek Herb Farm sells a number of native perennials, starting in May.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania has a Native Plant Nursery at Beechwood, near Fox Chapel. They grow their own plants without pesticides, have an extensive variety, and are open for sale in early May.
There are native plant sales conducted by various organizations across the state. The Central Pennsylvania Native Plant Festival is held by the Pennsylvania Native Plant Society at the beginning of May each year in Boalsburg, Pennsylvania. A variety of shrub and tree seedlings, some of which are native, are sold by the Armstrong and Butler County Conservation Districts for a nominal fee in the springtime. Native shrub and tree seedlings can also be purchased from Musser Forests, in Indiana; and the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Howard Nursery in Centre County.
General garden centers might also have native plants. It’s important to inquire about the use of pesticides, such as neonicotinoids, which could harm pollinator insects such as bees and butterflies.
Another concern for general garden centers is the availability of “straight” species of native plants versus cultivars, meaning a cultivated variety. Cultivars are indicated with a name set within single quotation marks after the Latin name. For instance, Aster novae-angliae ‘Purple Dome’ indicates a cultivar of the straight species of New England Aster. Insects have evolved with the straight species and often prefer them to cultivars. According to Dr. Doug Tallamy, entomologist and author of Nature’s Best Hope, cultivars with changed leaf color or changed flower size, color, or shape are not helpful to caterpillars and pollinators. To be safe, try to use straight species rather than cultivars which have been selected for ornamental value.
Mail order is another option. The Pollen Nation (thepollennation.com) is a mail-order nursery in New Jersey that sells plugs, or young plants, that are a less expensive option than plants in larger pots. They sell a variety of perennials and grasses native to the Eastern United States and sell straight species as well as cultivars.
Starting native plants by seed is yet another possibility that can save money. However, the seeds of many native plants require special treatment if not sown in the fall. For instance, some seeds need cold stratification, such as occurs in nature over winter, to break the seed’s dormancy before sowing in the springtime. Do some research before attempting this. Prairie Moon Nursery (prairiemoon.com) in Wisconsin has excellent guidance for what treatment is required for different flowers and grasses.
Ernst Seeds (ernstseed.com) in Meadville, Pennsylvania, sells seeds that are native to Pennsylvania, but in quantities that might overwhelm a first-time native plant gardener. Again, make certain that any seeds you purchase are for plants that are native to Pennsylvania.
More information about how to qualify as a Bird-Friendly Habitat, helpful articles for getting started, and the enrollment application can be found at the Pennsylvania Audubon website (pa.audubon.org/bfc). Interested persons are also welcome to contact Alice Thurau at althurau@gmail.com.