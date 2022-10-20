SOUTH BETHLEHEM – Several thousand miles and four trips later, the magic of traveling by train has not waned for one local rail enthusiast.
This September, Rolly Miller of South Bethlehem, embarked on his fourth cross-country trip by rail, taking in sights from several midwestern and western states including Illinois, Colorado, Nevada and California.
“It was quite an exciting trip,” Miller recently said of the Sept. 9-16 trip on Amtrak with friends Ray and Shirley Cobbett of St. Charles. “We had a great time and got to see a lot of sights.”
According to Miller, the first leg of the journey took the friends on the nine-hour trip from the Pittsburgh Amtrak station to Union Station in Chicago, Ill. aboard the Amtrak Capitol Limited. After a few hours sightseeing in Chicago, they boarded the Amtrak California Zephyr for a two-day ride to Denver, Colo. and Rocky Mountain National Park.
“The ride to the Colorado Rockies is one of the most scenic trips on Amtrak,” Miller said, pointing out that he and the Cobbetts rented cars with sleeping accommodations, which also include all meals, for the lengthy ride to Colorado.
The visit to the Colorado Rockies was a first for Miller and the Cobbetts, and one of the most memorable stops on their trip.
“It’s beautiful out there,” he said.
After their stop at the Rockies, the travelers decided to make a quick visit to Truckee, Calif., located just over the California border, where they were immediately met with smoke from the wildfires.
“Luckily, we were only there part of a day,” Miller said, noting that while the smoke didn’t ruin any sightseeing plans, it made it difficult to breathe at times. “We needed to wear masks with all the smoke.”
From California, Miller and the Cobbetts caught the train back to Reno, Nev., where they spent two days sightseeing, including a stop at the Original Mel’s Diner, which was featured in the television series “Alice” and movie “American Graffiti.”
“They had the best burgers,” Miller said of the diner.
Following their time in Reno, Miller and the Cobbetts returned to the station to catch their train home. When they arrived, they learned that the train was delayed and later canceled due to a strike among Union Pacific employees.
“It shut all the trains down,” Miller said of the strike, adding that they eventually had to rent a car and drive back to Pittsburgh. “We were on the road for two-and-a-half days and traveled 2,487 miles.”
Although he was disappointed with how his latest trip ended, Miller said he still plans to take future train trips, and encouraged others to consider booking their own train trips.
“It’s fun and enjoyable, especially if you’re not in a hurry,” he said, noting that his favorite thing about train travel is being able to sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery.
“I’m usually the driver when we go someplace, so I never get to see much of the scenery,” Miller continued. “When I’m on a train, I get to look around and see all the sights and scenery.”
In fact, he said he is even considering purchasing a rail pass, which would enable him to travel on 10 different segments.
According to Amtrak’s website, the pass is valid for 120 days after it’s purchased, and for 30 days after the first segment is traveled.
Miller said Amtrak also offers reward points for every mile traveled on the rail service.
“I would recommend for anyone planning to travel by train to sign up for the reward points,” he said.
And while he doesn’t have any future trips planned yet, Miller said he would like to take the City of New Orleans Amtrak train from Chicago to New Orleans, La.
“I’ve gone on about 10 or 12 different trains, but I’ve never taken that one,” he said.