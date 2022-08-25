NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley Municipal Authority customers in South Bethlehem will be getting a break on their sewage bills beginning next month.

After South Bethlehem’s loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) was paid off in June, RVMA board members last week took official action to discontinue the monthly loan fee and rebate the money remaining in the account to South Bethlehem customers.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos