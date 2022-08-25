NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley Municipal Authority customers in South Bethlehem will be getting a break on their sewage bills beginning next month.
After South Bethlehem’s loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) was paid off in June, RVMA board members last week took official action to discontinue the monthly loan fee and rebate the money remaining in the account to South Bethlehem customers.
“Once the PENNVEST loan was paid, that fee stopped,” RVMA engineer Tom Thompson told officials at the authority’s Aug. 18 meeting of the $7 monthly fee South Bethlehem customers have been paying for a 2002 sewer replacement project in the borough. “The first step would be to stop that collection, so that $7 per month gets taken off the bill.”
A motion to discontinue the fee passed unanimously by the five board members — Rolly Miller, Lisa Kerle, Steve Greenawalt, Allen Dawson and the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows — gathered in person at the Windstream building in New Bethlehem, and board member Lum Adams, who participated in the meeting remotely.
In a related matter, RVMA officials discussed what to do with the remaining funds in South Bethlehem’s loan account.
“We have to pay South Bethlehem Borough the remaining money that’s against the [PENNVEST] loan,” board president Allen Dawson said, noting that there is about $20,000 remaining in the account.
Thompson agreed, suggesting that the authority consider using the money in the account to cover the minimum sewage payments for the approximately 200 South Bethlehem customers until the funds are depleted.
“The water bill will remain unchanged,” he said, reiterating that only the sewage bills would be discounted by the minimum monthly payment of $23. Thompson went on to explain that bills in the final month of repayment would be pro-rated, and the remaining money would be divided and applied equally to South Bethlehem Borough sewage bills.
Officials further noted that reimbursements will begin in September and be based on address rather than residents.
“I think that’s the way to do it,” Thompson said. “It will be a nightmare on the accounting side to try to go back and determine who paid what.”
Following the brief discussion, a motion to reimburse all South Bethlehem customers the minimum monthly sewage bill until the funds collected for the PENNVEST loan payment have been depleted in full passed unanimously.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, RVMA board member Steve Greenawalt questioned checks that were paid to New Bethlehem Borough and RVMA board members who worked to repair a July water line break along Wood Street in New Bethlehem.
“Why are we paying the borough?” Greenawalt asked, pointing out that New Bethlehem receives free water from RVMA. “Why are we giving them free water if they’re going to charge us for work?”
Board member Lisa Kerle, who also serves as New Bethlehem Borough Council president, said that while the authority and borough employees typically help each other out, this particular job took around 16 hours.
“Their entire work time was doing work for RVMA,” she said of borough employees.
Greenawalt also raised concern about whether or not the board members who were paid to control traffic had certificates of insurance.
“Once you become a paid person, you are no longer a volunteer; you’re a contractor,” he said, pointing out that the authority typically requires contractors to provide proof of liability insurance.
Greenawalt questioned who would have been held liable if one of the flaggers, who are certified flaggers but not RVMA employees, would have gotten injured on the job or been responsible for a car crash.
“Something needs to be done because you’re opening up the RVMA,” he said of the potential for a lawsuit. “I don’t care who it is, whoever is flagging should have liability insurance unless you’re an RVMA employee.”
Authority solicitor Andrew Menchyk said the extent of liability coverage would depend on the structure of the authority’s insurance policy.
He also recommended that RVMA have independent contractors sign a form outlining the authority’s terms and conditions, and implement a services agreement with New Bethlehem Borough that would detail work to be completed and any reimbursement rates.
While no official action was taken, Kerle said she would contact RVMA’s insurance provider to find out where authority members fall under liability and protection.
Although he said he had no problem with the individuals who were paid, Greenawalt also questioned when official approval was given to cut the checks to the recipients.
“It’s not in the minutes [from last month],” said Greenawalt who was not present at the July meeting.
Greenawalt’s query led to a brief discussion on the board’s alleged use of email to conduct business outside of public meetings.
“They’re doing a lot through emails and trying to get approval for stuff,” Greenawalt told Menchyk. “It has to come to the board for approval at a public meeting, right?”
Menchyk said that while email voting can be utilized in “an emergency circumstance” for something that needs “immediate action,” any decisions made virtually should then be added to the agenda for ratification at the next public meeting.
Other Business
• RVMA members adopted a fee schedule for miscellaneous and legal fees.
• Approval was also given to purchase a walkie talkie system, which would include four walkie talkies, to be utilized by the authority.
• Authority officials awarded two bids in relation to the installation of a carbon feed system at the water plant. The general contract bid was awarded to Fred L. Burns Construction in the amount of $47,560 for the installation of the carbon feed system, fans and HVAC equipment. An electrical contract, which includes replacing the plant’s lighting and other electrical upgrades, was awarded to Wagner Electric in the amount of $58,866.