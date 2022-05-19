NEW BETHLEHEM – A spaghetti dinner to benefit Samantha Smith, who is battling breast cancer, will be held on Saturday, May 21, at the Distant Baptist Church.
The dinner will be served from 1 to 7 p.m., and takeouts will be available.
Dinners are $8 for adults and $4 for children age 10 and younger.
The church is located at 2239 Madison Road in New Bethlehem.
In addition to the dinner, a gift basket raffle will be held at the Distant Fire Hall across the street from the church. The winners do not need to be present.
To donate to the gift basket raffle, contact Mary at (814) 229-8468.
T-shirts will be available at select locations as well as select sizes at the gift raffle.
All in the community are welcome to attend.