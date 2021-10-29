CLARION – One of the most prominent historic buildings in Clarion, may also be one of the most haunted in the area too.
The Sutton-Ditz House along Fifth Avenue, along Clarion County Memorial Park and in the shadow of the county courthouse, has a long documented history of strange and unusual occurrences.
Now home to the Clarion County Historical Society and its collections, the historic mansion was built in 1850 by Thomas Sutton, only three years before he and his six-year-old son both died in the home.
Mary Lea Lucas, director of the historical society, said that one unforgettable event took place as paranormal investigators were on site to see what they could find.
“A museum is a great place to host paranormal investigators,” Lucas said. “There are artifacts from farmers, businessmen, soldiers, housewives, schools, churches, industry. People from all walks of life and all time periods in our history here in Clarion County. Just think of the possibilities! All that residual energy in one place.”
When Rogue Paranormal visited the Sutton-Ditz Museum several years ago, they brought a number of research tools, including a “spirit box.” Lucas said that the spirit box kept saying the word “bear.”
The investigators asked the spirits, “Brown bear? Teddy bear? Black bear?”
Then the box said “seam.”
“That did it!” Lucas said, immediately recalling a brown bear fur coat from the 1920s that was in the society’s collection.
“Upon inspection of the coat, there was a small hole in the right hand pocket,” Lucas said. “Upon release of the lining at the hemline, there was found a small silver ring nestled in the facing. The ring is Art Deco in design with marcasite and a smoky topaz stone. The same time period as the coat.”
Not only did the home’s spirits lead to the discovery of the historic ring, but Lucas said she experienced first-hand a chilling explode nearly six years ago.
“Be careful what you ask for,” Lucas said, noting that she asked and “got way more than I expected.”
“It was Women’s History month,” she explained of the March 2015 time setting. “I was alone at the Sutton-Ditz Museum preparing for an exhibit and afternoon tea for the following day. It was getting late, 11:30 p.m. already, and I still had to finish dressing a mannequin for the event and be back at the museum by 6 a.m. to get the food ready.
“I forgot to get the wig for the mannequin from the storage closet, so up the stairs I went to the third floor,” she recalled. “As I walked back down the stairs, for some reason still unknown to me, I stopped on the second floor and said out loud, ‘If there is anyone here who wishes to communicate with me, I’m listening.’
“Then I went down into the parlor to finish the mannequin.”
Just minutes later, at 11:50 p.m., the kitchen phone rang.
Lucas said that while the phone ringing may not seem unusual, she pointed out that it is an antique oak wall phone, the kind with an adjustable speaking piece, two bells on the front and a crank on the side. This particular phone was updated years ago with a dial, when that came into fashion.
“This phone has a long, wavering, tinkling ring,” Lucas said. “Very, very, very faint. You could not hear this phone unless you were in the kitchen. The number is unlisted; we have it only for our outgoing alarm service. We demonstrate this phone for tours, and the kids love it! Otherwise, we don’t use this phone.
“So the phone rang — RING!!! RING!!! Two short, extremely loud rings. It startled me. What the heck was that? I was puzzled that it was so loud and had two short rings, weird. That phone never rings, must be a wrong number.”
Lucas went to answer the call, reporting that she heard loud static, with clicks and pops.
And then a child’s voice, a little boy.
“Mo-therrr?” the boy said.
“I asked softly, ‘What’s your mother’s name?’” Lucas said, to which the boy gave a long, drawn out and sing-song “Mooooooooooooooooother.”
Then total silence.
“Needless to say, I ran out of the museum!” Lucas said. “Driving home I thought, ‘You got what you asked for!’”
Lucas said she was talking about the incident at the museum weeks later when she remembered that Thomas Sutton’s six-year-old son had died in the house just a day or two before his father. Both funerals were held in the parlor of the home.
A diary from Judge Campbell, a close friend of Thomas Sutton, documents that Sutton died on March 26, 1853, and his son on either March 24 or 25.
Perhaps no coincidence, the phone call that Lucas received from the young boy occurred on March 24.
“And there have been other people who have seen a little boy in the museum,” Lucas said, recalling the story of a Christmas event that was being held at the site a number of years ago.
A young girl was coming down the stairs and stopped in her tracks.
“She saw a little boy on the stairway,” Lucas said. “She was terrified.”
Years later when the girl was grown, she told Lucas about what she had seen that day.
“She said she had seen a boy and he looked very sick,” she said.