CLARION – Many colleges and universities have at least one building on campus that’s presumed to be haunted or plays host to the unexplained. Clarion University is no exception, with several buildings being associated with stories of bizarre happenings or things that go bump in the night.
One of Clarion University’s oldest buildings, Hart Chapel, located near the campus’s official entrance at the junction of Greenville Avenue and Wood Street, has been shrouded in mystery since its 1902 construction. At the time, allegations of corruption surrounded funding of the 72-foot by 74-foot stone building — with it believed, though never proven in court, certain members of the state legislature received a 10 percent “kick back” on the chapel’s $27,000 price tag in exchange for allowing the project to move forward.
Things took a turn from political murkiness to the macabre after the building opened, with one of two stories from early in that century used to explain its haunting.
Legend has it one of the ghosts residing in Hart Chapel is that of playwright Chester Winfield. There are two versions of the story about how his specter came to take up residence in the 1,000-seat auditorium.
In one version, Winfield was staging and directing a play he wrote. Amidst production, he was called away from Clarion to his home in New York. When Winfield returned to see his play, what was performed was not what he had written. Rather, because of problems in his absence, the actors and others left in charge jettisoned Winfield’s work and performed something with which they were more familiar. Winfield, taken by surprise, was distraught, jumping onto the chapel’s stage and screaming as he raced out of the building into the night. The next day, his lifeless body was found hanging from the stage left balcony.
Another version of the “Winfield story” has it that when he left for New York, his jealous assistant, an aspiring writer, rewrote the play. When an unaware Winfield attended opening night and saw it wasn’t his play, he hung himself from the balcony in a fit of rage and frustration.
The second “ghost story” revolves around the tale of an unnamed actor. After his one-man show at the chapel flopped, he tried to hang himself from the rafters. The rope, however, was not of the correct length and he was decapitated upon jumping.
Regardless of the story one believes, it’s said if you are alone in Hart Chapel around midnight, you’ll see the silhouette of a man hanging by his neck swaying back and forth. Less dramatic, but perhaps no less disconcerting for their witnesses, are reports of mysterious occurrences by students, alumni and even a few faculty members. Such “incidents” have included the sensation of being watched from the empty balcony during classes on the main floor, lights and other electronics turning on and shutting off for no apparent reason, and the inexplicable movement of equipment on stage during performances.