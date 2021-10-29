COOKSBURG – One of Western Pennsylvania's most scenic natural wonders takes on a whole new feel after the sun sets, and guests are treated to a candlelit tour.
Cook Forest's landmark Forest Cathedral, designated a National Natural Landmark in 1969 by the National Park Service, is home to one of the last standing old growth forests in the region, and is known for its towering white pines and hemlocks.
For most of the year, visitors hike through the old growth forest during the daytime, marveling at the towering and ancient trees that rise above.
But every October, a couple of nighttime tours of the Forest Cathedral, dubbed "Cathedral by Candlelight," offer guests a new way at looking at the area through the eyes of those who lived in their shadows hundreds of years ago.
Cook Forest State Park Ranger Dale Luthringer said that one of the tour guides is a logger from the 1800s, and "sometimes the French Marine from the 1750s shows and it’s a boatload of fun as well."
The first program was held early this October, and the return engagement is planned for this Saturday night, Oct. 30, starting at 7 p.m.
Luthringer said that the multiple lanterns illuminating the trail create a unique effect at night.
"In terms of 'spookiness,' I really wouldn’t call it spooky, but if we get a lot of people who show, that translates into a lot of lanterns going up into the Cathedral at once," he said. "It makes for a very special feel, taking folks back in time to the trees that lived through the period we’re interpreting."
After all, he said, the trees have stood for hundreds of years.
"What’s really interesting is these trees lived through these periods and are still standing to 'tell the tale,'" Luthringer said. "Matter of fact, many trees started to grow in the mid-1600s, and we even have one that started growing just after Christopher Columbus landed in the New World!"
Those wishing to take part in the Cathedral by Candlelight program this Saturday should bring flashlights and arrive at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom before 7 p.m.
"Walk back in time with us into the depths of the Forest Cathedral with a historical character from the past," the event's description states. "Come view the ancient forest as we walk beneath the giants by candlelight."