CLARION – A pair of hard-to-find Clarion County landmarks offer their fair share of spooky chills.
For the brave at heart, a midnight trip to an old cemetery in the middle of nowhere is frightening enough.
But when the location is known as Cry Baby Cemetery, the horror is taken to the next level.
According to Mary Lea Lucas of the Clarion County Historical Society, Cry Baby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, and also is known by the names of St. Luke's Cemetery, Pickwick Cemetery and Triangle Cemetery.
"If you visit Cry Baby Cemetery when the moon is full, listen carefully and you may hear the cries of babies, and sometimes the headstones bleed," Lucas said.
She explained that in the early 1900s, "fever took the lives of many children in the area, and according to legend, this cemetery is said to be haunted by twin babies who were separated in death by being mistakenly buried on opposite sides of the small, rural cemetery."
Lucas also said that another Clarion County location, while not known to be officially haunted, still haunts the memories of those who have visited through the years.
"The Clarion Trestle, spanning the Clarion River, is part of an abandoned railroad line with long, creepy tunnels on both ends of the bridge," she said. "The former New York Central railroad bridge was built for the LS&MS NW Pennsylvania Branch. The heavily engineered route was constructed to allow access to the coal fields of the area, but never lived up to expectations. The very impressive high level bridge was built in 1908, updated in 1928 and abandoned in the 1980s."
Lucas said the trestle is located south of Clarion with access from Piney Dam Road — but beware: visitors will have to climb a hill and walk through a tunnel to get to the trestle.
"Proceed with caution!" Lucas said.