NEW BETHLEHEM – Long gone, but not forgotten, a “genuine haunted house” once overlooked downtown New Bethlehem, harkening back to the earliest days of the Clarion County community.
In a 1989 series looking back on the history of New Bethlehem, the late Tom T. Andrews Jr., longtime editor and publisher of The Leader-Vindicator, wrote about the “grand” A.H. Allebach mansion, which was once located off Keck Avenue on property where the J.M. Smuckers peanut butter factory now sits.
“When I was in the process of youthful development, provoking memories of boyhood days, the Allebach mansion had long since been abandoned, but was regarded as a genuine haunted house,” Andrews wrote. “The ghost of the old man was reported being seen frequently on the rooftop dressed in high silk hat and flowing white scarf and black cape.”
Andrews went on to write that “dependable historical accounts describe the old house as a haven for runaway slaves during the Civil War.”
“The accounts also report the eccentric Mr. Allebach became disturbed with how close the railroad came to his home, and subsequently abandoned it,” Andrews continued. “The towering hemlock tree on the property today at one time was one of two ornamental plantings at the old home’s main entrance.”
In an earlier piece published in 1877 by Dr. Henry M. Wick, titled “The Resources and Capabilities of the Town of New Bethlehem and the Surrounding Valley of the Red Bank Creek,” a more detailed description of the Allebach mansion and family is relayed.
Wick credited A.H. Allebach’s “untiring energy” for helping to establish the newspaper in New Bethlehem. He reported that Allebach arrived in New Bethlehem in 1850, “and about the next year he put up the beautiful and convenient brick mansion in which he still resides.”
“Its architecture at that time was far in advance of the day in which it was built, and for years to come it will compare favorably with those that may be built in our section of the county,” Wick wrote.
“The outer walls of the mansion are of pressed brick, which at that time were almost unknown,” he continued. “The carpenter work and entire finish will long remain a credit and an honor to the skill and taste of the workmen who accomplished it at that time.”
Wick said that the home’s stairway in the hall “is guarded by a solid mahogany railing which was manufactured in Philadelphia and brought from there at a time when transportation was both expensive and difficult.”
Wick said at the time of the writing, that the house had “become sadly dilapidated,” but was not the fault of Allebach, but rather “caused mainly by the uncertainty as to where the railroad would be finally located and the effect it might have on any improvements he should make, as the road most necessarily came very close to his house.”
The house sat on the Allebach farm tract, which Wick said was laid out into lots, with many sold by the time of the writing in 1873.
“The time may not be far in the future when, from the level and commanding view which the site affords, and the safety from inundations by the creek to which many of the lower parts of town are exposed, that what was once his farm will be the most beautiful part of our town, and the ones vexed question of Penn Street only be known as a matter of history and remembered as an incident of days gone by.”