CLARION – Recognized most for its medieval era-inspired appearance, and for being the site of the county’s first and only legal hanging, the old Clarion County Jail has been a notable landmark in Clarion since its construction in the late 1800s.
“It looks like a medieval fortress,” Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan said of the building’s brick and stone facade and large intimidating tower. “And built when it was, there was no equipment; it was all by hand.”
According to “The History of Clarion County,” edited by A.J. Davis, the jail was commissioned in April 1873 and completed in the spring of 1875 to replace the adjacent original structure — built in 1841 and razed in 1883 — that had been deemed “dilapidated” and “insecure.”
“The structure is imposing in appearance, and is half brick and half stone,” the book states of the jail, which is located directly behind the Clarion County Courthouse in Clarion. Constructed at a total cost of $120,274, the jail features a 97-foot tall “square battlemented tower,” 28 eight-foot-by-14-foot cells displayed in two tiers spanning the length of the interior corridor and two bath cells.
“It’s fascinating to me how thick the walls are,” Tharan said of the building, pointing out that narrow doors and small windows add to the “spookiness” of the building’s structure. “I can’t imagine what it would have been like to be imprisoned in that place.”
The old jail was utilized as the county’s medium and maximum security prison until 1995 when a new facility was constructed in Paint Township. Currently, the structure is used for record storage and houses the Clarion County 911 Center.
Its notoriety as the site of the county’s first and only execution was established on the morning of June 1, 1911 when 33-year-old Austrian immigrant Vincent Voyckek was sentenced to death for the murder of his landlord, Andrew Stupka in Rimersburg.
On the night of Oct. 18, 1909, according to various reports, Voychek stabbed Stupka eight times after the men engaged in a fight at Stupka’s home. Voychek fled the scene, but was arrested for the crime a short time later.
Following a four-day trial, which began on March 1, 1910, Voychek was found guilty of first-degree murder, and was eventually sentenced to be executed by hanging.
“Vincent Voychek was hanged in the jail yard of the Clarion County Jail at [10:07 a.m.] this morning,” an article published by the Pittsburgh Press on June 1, 1911 states. “The execution of Vincent Voychek was the first legal execution held in Clarion County, and caused a tremendous amount of comment among the people.”
In fact, a 2018 article on the Pennsylvania Wilds website indicates that some believe Voychek might have actually been innocent of the crime, and county legend has it that Voychek is still haunting the jail.
“I’ve heard that it may be haunted, but I don’t know for sure,” Tharan said.