BRADY TWP. and CLIMAX – A bit of Hollywood magic and at least two murders have contributed to the spine-chilling allure of two Clarion County tunnels.
The Climax Tunnel, which is located along the Redbank Valley Trail, received notoriety in 2013 as part of the film set for the science fiction-horror-thriller movie “Be Afraid.”
When film producer Jay Lavely, a Clarion native, and director/producer Drew Gabreski were choosing locations for their upcoming thriller, Lavely immediately thought of the Climax Tunnel.
“One of the memorable scenes in the movie was filmed at night in the abandoned rail tunnel at Climax, complete with its eerie bricks adding to the mystery,” states a 2017 Leader-Vindicator article about the film.
Originally known as the Anthony’s Loop Tunnel, according to information provided by the Redbank Valley Trail Association, the Climax Tunnel was built by the Allegheny Valley Rail Road between 1873 and 1876.
“The tunnel was cut through the rock using explosives, and in some places, a little too much was used,” the information explains, noting that the tunnel underwent extensive renovations which were completed in August 2018. Early in the renovations, a “huge hole” was discovered above the tunnel’s top liner where four courses of bricks had fallen onto the trail.
Compared to a “mouth of a monster,” the hole was repaired with a steel liner to prevent any more bricks from falling.
While crews were working at the site on a cold morning in 2015, the information states, they were surprised to discover what they believed to be a dead body inside the tunnel.
“Luckily, the ‘body’ awoke and suddenly rose, nearly scaring the workers to death,” the information continues.
Unlike the Climax Tunnel, which owes its spooky allure to Hollywood, the Brady Tunnel, located along the Armstrong Trail near Sarah Furnace and Phillipston, had its brush with the macabre in reality.
According to newspaper accounts from 1914 to 1915, the Brady Tunnel was the site of at least two murders.
On Aug. 14, 1914, as detailed in an article in the Clarion Democrat, Arthur Garner, a tunnel employee, shot and killed Ella McGill with a revolver, before making his escape to South Carolina.
“Several officers went to that place, and with other officers from there, soon located him,” the Sept. 24, 1914 article states. “When they attempted to make the arrest he [Garner], as we can learn, turned fire on them, and the officers did likewise, which resulted in his killing [on Sept. 8, 1914].”
Nearly a year later, on Aug. 29, 1915, 35-year-old Fannie Hill is said to have shot her husband, Richard Bundy, also at the Brady Tunnel. After the shooting, Hill, who reportedly had more than a dozen aliases and two prior acquittals for shooting husbands in New York and West Virginia, fled to Pittsburgh disguised as a man, where she was arrested and returned to the Clarion Jail.
“...She is alleged to have confessed that she had shot a man at the tunnel,” states a Sept. 2, 1915 Clarion Democrat article.
The Brady Tunnel is 2,400 feet long, and has been under renovation since 2019. When the tunnel is opened again, it will close a major gap in the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.