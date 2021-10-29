SLIGO — A cemetery with 72 graves on Huckleberry Ridge Road near Sligo in Piney Township is all that remains of the former Clarion County Poor Farm. If there are spirits in the graves, they would be looking down over the farmland and large “home.”
The small cemetery is located in back of the former Poorhouse building, beyond the dairy barn and vegetable garden. Clarion County continues to pay for mowing the cemetery.
Entire generations lived on the poor farm over the years, and of the 72 interments with stones, few have dates. The last date is 1986 on the stones, but there are rows of unmarked graves. There are many forgotten graves among the lonely, marked ones.
Early poor farms provided families in need with a place to live and work for food. They were an earlier, practical version of welfare.
In 1898, voters approved the proposal to build the county home, and in 1903 the Clarion County Commissioners bought the G.V. Curll Farm for $71 an acre for use as the Clarion County Home. An 800-acre working farm for the poor and outcast, and known as The Poor Farm, was built in 1903. The residents of the farm were known as “inmates” and the farm was totally self-sufficient. Everyone had a job to help with the operation of the farm.
Chickens and pigs were raised and there was a full running dairy which produced milk, cheese and meat. Fruit trees and vegetable gardens were also raised for food. Some of the food products would be used to barter for other goods that the farm needed.
The home was constructed of three layers of brick, which was effective in regulating the internal temperatures, and utilized fireplaces for heat. Skylights provided additional lighting and heat. Men and women were housed separately; the men residing in the right wing, and the women in the left wing. The rear section housed a kitchen with a large walk-in pantry, and four offices and a bathroom.
There was a large barn and several outbuildings behind the home, and a cemetery on the property.
The main house in front was the superintendent’s home, consisting of three rooms on the first floor, and three bedrooms on the second floor with a bathroom and a reading room. Each room in the house had its own fireplace. Sometime in the early 1900s a third story was added to the main house, adding four more bedrooms.
The original debt for the county was $90,000. In 1927, Clarion County paid off the last of its 1903 bonds for building the Poor Farm.
Various churches in the community would take turns going to the County Home and providing services and singing hymns with the residents.
As the concept of a county poor farm changed, the building evolved into a county nursing home.
Several other changes were in store for the County Home when the county sold the building and property to Leela Mata and served as the Peaceful Valley Ashram and Retreat for many years.
The Ashram was up for sale in recent years and was purchased by the adjacent Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for possible future expansion. The old buildings, fallen into decay, were demolished.
None of the changes stirred the residents of the small cemetery.
[EDITOR’S NOTE: Historical information is from the Clarion County Historical Society and A.J. Davis publications.]