NEW BETHLEHEM – With the health and safety of high school athletes a growing concern for area school districts, Redbank Valley officials earlier this week once again discussed whether or not the district should be providing an athletic trainer to service its student athletes.
Following up on a request from last week’s work session, district athletic director Matt Darr told board members at their Sept. 12 meeting that the district has two options for an athletic trainer — hiring one as a district employee or contracting with a company, such as Phoenix, Penn Highlands or Champs, to provide the service.
While Penn Highlands would be ideal due to its association with Moore Physical Therapy, located across the street from the high school, Darr said they, as well as Phoenix, were unable to find a trainer to service Redbank Valley.
“Champs can almost guarantee that they will find a trainer, but you’re going to pay,” Darr said, explaining that unlike when Redbank worked with Champs in the past, the company will probably not be offering a discount for a trainer because they are not expecting to see any return services from the district. “They realize that anyone who needs rehab is going to go to Mr. Moore; they’re not going to drive to Champs.”
According to Darr, Champs will provide a 10-month contract for a full-time trainer at Redbank for all sports at a cost of $60,000. All benefits and insurance costs would also be covered by the company.
“There’s a reason why we had a trainer for almost 20 years,” Darr said, noting that among other benefits, trainers provide a subjective approach when it comes to assessing the ability and health of a student athlete, especially with regard to concussions, and provide rehab on site. “My recommendation would be to hire a trainer.”
Board member Jason Barnett said that there seems to be a misconception in the community that the district eliminated the trainer position four years ago strictly for monetary reasons.
“Every year for the past three years, we’ve looked at the possibility of filling that position,” he said. “Generally, the biggest limitation factor is there aren’t available trainers.”
Going back to his original question, Barnett asked his fellow board members what they were hoping to accomplish by having a trainer on staff. He said there was a difference between having someone available for taping and training, and having someone on site for catastrophic events. In the case of the latter, Barnett said having a doctor on site might be more beneficial.
Darr said that he did ask local physicians about the possibility of having a doctor present at school athletic events.
“The school’s doctor doesn’t have the manpower to cover everything, and another doctor told me that due to liability, they would not be interested,” he said.
Stating his support for a trainer, board member Darren Bain challenged the board to “look for some fat” in the budget that could be trimmed in order to hire a trainer.
“There’s clearly an uptick, something’s going on...but you’ve had three or four kids airlifted in the last two weeks,” he said, pointing specifically to the incident at the Karns City football game. “From everything I heard and people I’ve talked to, if it wouldn’t have been for those folks who were there, the medical staff, the folks they have on the sidelines, that may have been a lot worse at the scene.”
Bain voiced concern that if the board didn’t act quickly, most of the fall sports season would be over.
“If you wait another month, that’s four more weeks of football season, four more weeks of volleyball,” he said.
Barnett said that he understood that if the visiting team doesn’t bring a trainer, Redbank has a doctor on the site.
Darr confirmed that that was correct for football games only.
Barnett also asked what the protocol was when the district had a trainer and there was an away football game and a home sporting event.
Board member Dr. John Kimmel, who is also the superintendent of the Union School District, explained that Union’s practice is to try keep the trainer at Union’s facility.
“The other school’s trainer handles the away games,” he said. “They coordinate a lot with each other to where they have the events covered, but it is usually your contact or collision sports that are going to get the attention first.”
Barnett also reminded the board that hiring a trainer would add another reoccurring expense to the district’s growing budget.
“We can keep adding, but there is going to come a day when we’re going to pay the piper,” he said, adding that while the district has added other positions, it has not really replaced any of the educational cuts that have been made.
“If you look at all the positions we’ve added since we cut, not many of them are teachers,” he said.
While he also said he is also in favor of a trainer, Kimmel said his final decision on the matter would depend on what cuts would need to be made to make room for the position.
“The thing I keep in mind is that sports are not mandatory,” he said. “Are you going to protect your mandatory programs and all of your kids, or are you going to protect discretionary things that people can sign up for knowing the risks?”
Ultimately, the board agreed to have Darr collect formable proposals for a trainer so comparisons could be made at a future meeting.
Other Business
• Several hires were approved for the district’s cafeterias — including Angie Shilling as a head cook at a total cost of $48,8994, Kristina Wegley and Diana Walker as four-and-a-half hour food handlers at a total cost of $10,257 each, and Java Bell as a two-and-a-half hour cafeteria aide at a total cost of $5,698.
Bobbie McGuire was also transferred from a four-and-a-half hour aide to a food handler at no cost to the district.
Despite the new hires, Rupp said that the cafeteria still has five open positions to be filled.
• Board members approved a memorandum of understanding between the district and the Redbank Valley Education Association regarding the athletic director position.
Following the meeting, Rupp explained that the MOU allows the district to hire outside of the bargaining unit if there are no professional employees with four free periods in the day.
“Mr. Darr will remain in his position, and the district agrees to hold off on filing a petition to remove the AD from the bargaining unit until June 30, 2028,” she explained.
• Approval was also given to an MOU between the district and the support staff regarding the compensation of the secretarial staff.
“This MOU provides compensation to a secretary who was given additional tasks through the hiring of the Accounts Payable/Payroll position,” Rupp said on Wednesday. “The tasks assigned needed to be completed by a bargaining unit member. The new position is not in the bargaining unit.”
Barnett and member Dr. Donald Nair voted against the motion.
• Larry Boddorf was added to the list for substitute custodians, and Maggie Bohlander was hired as a substitute nurse.
• Approval was given to the music department’s field trip to Toronto, Canada April 4-7, 2024.