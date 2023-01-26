RIMERSBURG – Concerns about transportation for students to and from sports practices for combined Union and A-C Valley teams were discussed at last week’s meeting of Union School District’s Board of Directors.
School board member Shelly Atzeni said that a parent had voiced concerns to her about whether or not transportation would be provided for Union students who are part of the combined baseball team with A-C Valley this spring.
While officials initially said that transportation is not provided out-of-season for “open gym” practices, Atzeni said the concerns centered more on regular season practices at A-C Valley and the baseball field in Emlenton.
Atzeni said that the concerned parent told her that last year, coaches said the transportation to official practices would be up to the students and parents.
Board member Lisa Norbert, whose husband is a baseball coach, said that coaches transported students in the school van last year when possible.
“Kids shouldn’t be driving,” Atzeni said, noting that the concerned parent told her that the students drove themselves to practices and games regularly last year. Atzeni noted that the school’s handbook does not allow students to do that.
Board president John Creese said that if it is a mandatory practice, Union should provide transportation.
“If we’re merging all these sports, we have to provide transportation for the kids,” Atzeni agreed.
Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that the district does offer a waiver that parents can sign to allow their students to drive themselves to sporting events; however, the waiver is meant only for extenuating circumstances where the students are unable to take the van or bus provided by the school.
Officials said they would look into the matter.
Also at the Jan. 19 board meeting, members heard from elementary principal Tom Minick and kindergarten teachers Cathy Walzak and Karen Paulden regarding significant changes that were made to the kindergarten program after it went from three homeroom classes to two this school year.
Minick said that the teachers came up with a “new game plan” to help boost student scores and improve discipline, which he said had been an issue for the past few years.
The teachers told the board that they went into the school year seeing kindergarten as one large class rather than two homerooms.
With three teacher aides available, Paulden and Walzak said they worked early in the year to group the students into six smaller groups for English and language arts classes, rotating the groups through six stations every 13 minutes. They said the five adults in the classrooms each oversee a group, with the sixth group taking part in independent playtime.
“Bad behaviors are going down,” Paulden said, noting that the teachers also implemented new behavioral programs where students earn rewards for good behaviors. “They really want to perform.”
Walzak told the board that the new setup would not be able to work without the three paraprofessionals to help work with the students.
“The kids adore them,” she said.
Paulden said that by splitting the kindergartners into small groups, they can do more with the kids, noting that a group of five or so young students is much easier to handle than a full classroom of 21.
The teachers said they also have small groups for math classes this year.
The changes, they said, have made a big difference for both test scores and behavior.
“They were always a strong team, but this year they’re collaborating more,” Minick said. “The small groups are more productive.”
“This is absolutely remarkable,” board member Ken Walter said, noting that the board had been striving to bring in new ideas from teachers and staff. “There’s a lot of good teachers in the district.”
Walzak said that after seeing the success kindergarten was having, first grade teachers at Sligo Elementary School are also implementing the same model for their students.
Other Business
• Elementary teacher Jake Weckerly was honored as a Keystone Technology Innovator for his work in growing a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) program at the elementary school in the past couple years. He said the program has allowed the district to introduce students as young as second grade to computer science and more.
“The kids excel at it,” he said. “It exposes them to careers they wouldn’t normally be exposed to.”
• The board approved a nine-month contract with WGL Energy Services Inc. for electric power to the school district
• Retirements at the end of the school year were approved for teachers Michele Elder and Janet Hancock. Elder has been with the district for 23 years, while Hancock has been teaching at Union for 25 years.
• Carrie Whyte was hired as an educational aide starting Jan. 23.
• Approval was given to one-year dual enrollment agreements with Penn West University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
• The board authorized the replacement of a freezer in the kitchen of Sligo Elementary School at a cost of $13,611.
• Members also approved paying bus contractors at a rate of 78 percent of their normal daily transport rate for each day that Union operates a remote flexible instruction day. Officials noted that the contractors are to also pay their bus drivers for those days.
• Permission was granted for the Southern Clarion County Little League to use the district’s baseball and softball fields when not in use by the high school.
• The following sports positions were filled: Grades 4-6 girls basketball coach, Dustin Kifer, $200; grades 5-6 boys basketball coach, Scott Kindel, $200; junior high baseball coach, Scott Kindel, $1,450; junior high softball coach, Ann Ramsey, $1,450; first assistant track coach, Lexis Twentier, $1,850; and second assistant track coach, Dave Sherman, $1,000.