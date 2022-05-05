SLIGO – The sun came out Tuesday, April 12, just in time for Sligo Elementary School students to participate in the Spring Easter Bunny Bounce.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade had the opportunity to sign up to participate. Kindergarten through second grade students ran approximately a quarter-mile, while third through fifth grade students ran just under a mile. With all the rain that western Pennsylvania has seen lately, the course was quite muddy.
Kindergarten through second-graders started the day off. Seventy runners took off at the sound of the start. This was a first race for many of the young runners.
The first runner to come across the line was second-grader Bryce Stewart, finishing with a time of 2:46.2, right behind him with a time of 2:46.7 was Isaac Shaffer, another second grade student. Rounding out the top three boys was Kayleb Guntrum with a time of 2:47.
The top three finishers for the girls were all first grade students. The first girl to cross was Anistyn Gallagher with a time of 3:04, Mia Davis was the second girl to finish with a time of 3:10, and completing the top three was Mallory Norbert, finishing with a time of 3:16.
Fifth-grader Jaxon McKinney was the top finisher for the second group. The second group was comprised of 65 third- through fifth-graders.
McKinney completed the course with a time of 6:30. Third-grader Asher Graham came in a very close second with the time of 6:32, while Marshall Hepler, fifth-grader, finished in the time of 6:57.
Third-grader Sophie Traister was the first female in the third through fifth grade group to cross the line. She was also the fourth overall runner in the race. She finished with a time of 7:06. Adeleigh Harris, fifth-grader, finished second with a time of 7:14 and fourth-grader Evi Reed finished third for the girls with a time of 7:27.