LUCINDA – St. Joseph’s 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, will be held on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the parish grounds in Lucinda.
The event features traditional all-you-can-eat chicken and ham dinners, games of skill and chance for all ages, a quilt tent, called-number games, live entertainment and a grand prize drawing worth over $10,000 in cash and prizes.
Two pre-festival kick-off events will be held again this year: St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk will take place on July 1 at 8 a.m. at the historic Lucinda Train Station, and a handmade quilt auction and sale will take place online now through July 2.
As they’ve done for more than 80 years, members of the St. Joseph Rosary Society are the chief organizers of the Independence Day feast which includes the chicken and ham entrée, a bowl of the parish’s signature soup with homemade noodles, hand-mashed potatoes/gravy, coleslaw, vegetable, bread, beverage, and a slice of homemade pie for dessert. The dining room will serve from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.; takeouts are available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Dinner prices are $13 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12 and free for children age 5 and younger. Sheltered picnic tables, which can seat 150 to 200, will be available for those who opt to eat outdoors.
The grounds will open at 11 a.m. and feature diverse games of skill and chance for adults and children, an extensive Chinese auction, prize drawings and a concessions stand.
A cornerstone attraction is the quilt tent where many handmade quilts are slated to be awarded in drawings held throughout the day, with additional quilts offered at the Rosary Society booth and in the online auction/sale. Depending on size and design, each quilt averages 100 to 200 hours to complete and holds an estimated retail value of between $750 and $950, making this event one of the largest quilt giveaways in Clarion’s tri-county area. A limited number will be available for direct purchase and a preview of the quilts is available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. Among the musicians scheduled to perform are Clarion area band Gravel Lick featuring bluegrass music with a non-traditional flair; guitarist and Clarion native Jeremy Earnheardt playing a variety of familiar and patriotic tunes; Clarion duo Jackson Danger and the Golden Boy showcasing a juke box variety of tunes from oldies to modern rock; Zero to One of Wellsboro, featuring electronic/EDM music; solo fingerstyle guitarist Rob Gardner of Sigel playing acoustic favorites from the 60s to the 90s; Sean Carey & The Transit Band of Oil City performing a variety of classic hits, oldies, folk tunes and originals; and country singer/songwriter Kaleb Beichner of Shippenville featuring country hits and originals.
In addition to the musical groups, balloon artist Desiree Davis of Girard will be on hand during the afternoon hours with custom-made designs for kids of all ages, and Oil City resident Greg Wilson and his dragons will meet and greet visitors and share amusing anecdotes.
Called-number games will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the social hall and will continue throughout the afternoon. Four special games will be held at noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and features a $5,000 cash prize, pop-up movie theater kit, gift certificates and other major cash awards.
Altogether, more than $40,000 in cash and prizes is to be awarded with proceeds from the day’s events benefiting St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. The school provides educational programs to children enrolled in Pre-K through sixth grade each year.
The celebration will be held rain or shine on the canopy-covered parish grounds. The children’s playground is adjacent to the festivities and St. Joseph Church, erected in 1893, will be open to visitors. The parish complex is located at 112 Rectory Lane along Route 66 in Lucinda and is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park. The grounds are handicap accessible. Parking areas surround the grounds and a parking shuttle will be available. Reserved parking spaces will be available for those who cannot attend the festival but want to purchase a carry-out dinner.
For more information, visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org or call (814) 226-7288.
Registration for the Liberty 5K Run/Walk begins at 7 a.m. on July 1 at the restored train station. Now in its ninth year, the race will start nearby at 8 a.m. on the Rail 66 Country Trail.
The run will be held rain or shine and entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services. The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda . Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.