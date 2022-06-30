LUCINDA – After a two-year pandemic pause with only online activities, St. Joseph’s 83rd Annual Fourth of July Celebration, Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, will be held on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda.
Two pre-festival kick-off events will be held this year: St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk will take place on July 2 at 8 a.m. at the historic Lucinda Train Station, and a handmade quilt auction and sale will take place online from June 15 through July 2.
Known since before 1939 for its delicious chicken dinners, nearly 2,000 home-cooked meals are served each year at the festival and include homemade pie and soup with homemade noodles. The dining room will serve meals from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.; takeouts will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dinner ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m.. Dinner prices are $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6-12, and free for children under age six.
Sheltered picnic tables, which can seat 150 to 200, will be available for those who opt to eat outdoors.
The grounds will open at 11 a.m. and feature diverse games of skill and chance for adults and children, an extensive Chinese auction, prize drawings and a concessions stand.
A cornerstone attraction is the quilt tent where many handmade quilts are slated to be awarded in drawings held throughout the day, with additional quilts offered at the Rosary Society booth and in the online auction/sale. Depending on size and design, each quilt averages 100 to 200 hours to complete and holds an estimated retail value of between $750 and $1,050, making this event one of the largest quilt giveaways in Clarion’s tri-county area. A limited number will be available for direct purchase and a preview of the quilts is available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org.
Entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. Among the musicians scheduled to perform are Clarion area group Algebra One featuring traditional Celtic and folk music; Sean Carey & The Transit Band of Oil City performing a variety of classic hits, oldies, folk tunes and originals; singer/songwriter Joe Walters of Strattanville performing acoustic originals and well-known cover titles; Clarion resident Andy Lingwall showcasing a mix of folk, country and rock classics; and the day’s performances will conclude with Zero to One featuring electronic/EDM music.
Called-number games will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the lower level of the social hall and will continue throughout the afternoon. Three special games will be held at noon, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.
The grand prize drawing is scheduled for 4 p.m. and features a $5,000 cash prize, VR game system, gift certificates, and other major cash awards.
Altogether, more than $40,000 in cash and prizes is to be awarded with proceeds from the day’s events benefiting St. Joseph Catholic School, one of the oldest Catholic schools in the Erie Diocese. The school provides educational programs to children enrolled in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade each year.
The celebration will be held rain or shine on the canopy-covered parish grounds. The children’s playground is adjacent to the festivities and St. Joseph Church, erected in 1893, will be open to visitors. The parish complex is located at 112 Rectory Lane along Route 66 in Lucinda, and is a short drive from Cook Forest State Park. The grounds are handicap accessible.
Parking areas surround the grounds and a parking shuttle will be available. Reserved parking spaces will be available for those who cannot attend the festival but want to purchase a carry-out dinner.
For more information, visit www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @stjoseph4thofjuly or call 814-226-7288.
Registration for the Liberty 5K Run/Walk begins at 7 a.m. on July 2 at the restored train station. Now in its seventh year, the race will start nearby at 8 a.m. on the Rail 66 Country Trail. The non-motorized four4-season trail currently stretches 20 miles through the scenic countryside of northern Clarion County on the paved historic Knox-Kane railroad bed.
The run will be held rain or shine and entertainment will be provided by Absolute Clarion DJ Services. The Lucinda Train Station is located at 1040 Lander Drive in Lucinda, and can be accessed via Maple Drive, which is the first left immediately following St. Joseph Church on Route 66 North.
Pre-registration is encouraged and forms are available at www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org, Facebook @StJoesLiberty5K, runsignup.com/Race/PA/Lucinda/StJosephsLiberty5k or by calling (814) 226-7288. Proceeds benefit St. Joseph School.