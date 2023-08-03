LICKING TWP. – A 34-year-old St. Petersburg woman is facing DUI and other charges following an incident on June 10 at approximately 4:10 p.m. along Route 58, east of Hodil Road, in Licking Township.
Jessica Lynn Courson was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle with a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failing to carry a registration and license, driving without a license, failing to provide an insurance card to police and careless driving.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a report of an unconscious woman in a vehicle along Hide Lane just outside of Callensburg. It was suspected that the woman had overdosed. While en route, troopers were alerted that the woman, later identified as Courson, had woken up and was driving a 2018 Chrysler 300 along Route 58 towards Sligo. The vehicle was eventually discovered parked on the eastbound shoulder of Route 58, near Hodil Road.
Police said Courson was standing outside of the vehicle and stated that her driver’s license was DUI-suspended. She also had slurred speech and reiterated that she already had a DUI and has never been in any trouble.
Courson reportedly agreed to and failed to perform standardized field sobriety tests successfully. She also agreed to complete a drug recognition expert evaluation at the police barracks.
While moving the vehicle, troopers allegedly discovered in plain sight a crushed pill in the center console. The vehicle was then towed from the scene by Rustler’s Towing.
After evaluating her at the barracks, reports state, Courson was transported to Clarion Hospital where she refused a blood test.
During a search on June 12, two heroin bundles, a white rock/powder substance, a plastic container with more white powder, two empty stamp bags, $20 bill and multiple drug paraphernalia items were allegedly discovered in Courson’s vehicle.
Charges were filed July 31 by Trooper Brian Tanner with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.