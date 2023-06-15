CLARION – The Department of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics at PennWest Clarion will host its popular Stars Over Clarion at 7 p.m. July 7 and Aug. 4 in the Science and Technology Center’s Peirce Planetarium.
The presentation is free and open to the community.
Stars Over Clarion combines ancient storytelling with modern understanding of celestial bodies to explore the month’s night sky and highlight any important events which may have occurred in the sky over Clarion.
The planetarium is handicapped-accessible. To reach the planetarium, located on the second floor of the STC, enter through the front doors facing Greenville Avenue and either take the stairs to the second floor or use the elevators located at the north (left) end of the building. The planetarium is at the top of the stairs, to the right.