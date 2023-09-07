CLARION – PennWest Clarion will kick off the fall planetarium schedule with “Stars Over Clarion” at 7 and 8 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 in Peirce Planetarium, Grunenwald Center for Science and Technology.
Since first opening in 1968, the planetarium has offered shows for the benefit of students and the community.
Providing the area with stellar experiences through annual events in both the fall and spring semesters, it is known as a treasured asset to the Clarion area.
Presented by PennWest’s Department of Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics, Stars Over Clarion gives spectators a tour of the night sky over Clarion.
The 50-minute show will highlight the month’s brightest stars and most important celestial happenings.
The show is free and open to all.