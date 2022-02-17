WENTLINGS CORNERS – A wide range of topics — including the governor’s budget proposal, bridge tolling, broadband expansion and property tax reassessment in Clarion County — were on the menu for last Friday’s annual legislative breakfast for the Clarion Venango Forest County Farm Bureau.
Members of the farm bureau met at the Big Country restaurant near Knox to discuss big issues with federal, state and county leaders.
With Gov. Tom Wolf unveiling his budget plan just days earlier, it did not take long for state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) and state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) to tell farm bureau members what they really think of the Democrat governor’s plan.
“It’s really outrageous,” Hutchinson led off. “The money he wants to spend that we don’t have.”
He said that the governor’s proposal calls for using one-time federal dollars to fund ongoing programs in the state.
“That’s a recipe for disaster,” Hutchinson said, adding that Wolf’s budget should be “thrown in the garbage” and started from scratch.
While Oberlander said she was happy with some things in the budget that Wolf did not cut, she told farm bureau members that Wolf’s plan to enter the state into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) amounted to “a terrible policy” to anyone who uses electricity. She said that the budget process could lead to the Legislature giving in to some of Wolf’s plans in return for him easing off on RGGI.
Hutchinson said that another pressing state issue for farmers, businesses and the motoring public is the state plan to toll a number of bridges across the state, including two pairs of Interstate 80 bridges in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
He said he has been working with Oberlander, Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Howard) and others to fight the “tolling scheme.”
Hutchinson said lawsuits have been filed to contest the measure that he said would impact many businesses along the I-80 corridor who located to the area and established their businesses models based on having free access to the roadway.
“It’s like pulling the rug out from under them,” he said, noting that opposition to the toll plan is strong across the state. “We have lots of troops behind us.”
Hutchinson explained that although the “first wave” of tolls would impact only nine bridges in the state, if the measure is allowed to stand, he envisions many more toll bridges coming in the future.
Although Thompson couldn’t be at Friday’s meeting with the farm bureau, a representative from his office was on hand to say that the congressman especially does not favor the idea of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission overseeing the tolling.
“It’s a comically terrible idea,” he said. “Taxes and fees and tolls don’t go away.”
Moving on to more local issues, Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Ed Heasley and Wayne Brosius were on hand to update farm bureau members about a new solar and wind power ordinance, a recently developed county loan program and the prospect of a countywide reassessment of properties.
Tharan said that Clarion County recently adopted an ordinance that would hold solar and wind power developers responsible for cleaning up their installations in the county once they are no longer in use. He said that it would protect property owners from companies abandoning their equipment in the county, and require them to secure bonds in order to ensure that the properties are restored.
“We wanted to make sure we had something in place to restore that land,” he said.
Tharan also touted the county’s recent property tax decrease, but warned it may be short-lived.
“We’re the only county in the state that did a tax cut this year,” he said, adding that because of rising inflation, county employees will need raises to help them cover costs. That will likely mean taxes will be going back up at some point, he said.
A new interest-free loan program was also started recently by Clarion County, Tharan said. He explained that the commissioners set aside $100,000 of “Biden bucks” to be able to offer short-term loans to area organizations that need funding to complete a project. A recent beneficiary was the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg which will receive a loan to help pay for roof repairs.
Farm bureau members were also curious about the commissioners’ plan to embark on a total property reassessment in the county, something which has not been done since 1975.
Tharan said the commissioners only want to bring the assessments back into line to make them fair for all property owners.
“Some people’s taxes will go up, some will do down, and some will stay the same,” he said, noting that over the past 50 years, the county’s assessments are “far out of whack.”
“It’s about fairness,” Tharan said. “There’s a lot of houses, garages, decks, room additions that aren’t on the tax roll.”
“It’s not fair if you’re paying too little taxes or too much.”
He said the county has proposals from two companies that perform reassessments, but that no decisions have been made yet.
“It takes quite a deal to reassess,” he said, noting that the company’s assessors will visit every property in the county to take measurements and photos. “The can has been kicked down the road for far too long.”
Among the other issues discussed on Friday, both state and county leaders touched on the need to improve broadband internet access in the region. While some touted larger county-wide projects to run wires to more homes and businesses, others said that new wireless satellite technologies may be the best path forward in such rural areas.
Oberlander said that the farm bureau has been at the forefront of pushing for better broadband access in the state.
“They’ve been there every step of the way,” she said, noting that “it’s going to come.”