SHIPPENVILLE – The First Annual Clarion County Democrats Summer Picnic is scheduled for Sunday, July 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Clarion County Park.
The picnic is open to the general public.
Keynote speakers scheduled to appear at the event include:
• Braxton White, candidate for Clarion County commissioner.
• Malcolm Kenyatta, currently a state representative in the 181st District and candidate for Pennsylvania’s auditor general.
• Jill Beck, candidate from Allegheny County running for Pennsylvania Superior Court.
• Dan McCaffery, candidate from Philadelphia running for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
The event is family-friendly with children’s activities planned. Catering will be provided by Daddy’s Main Street in Clarion.
Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased online at secure.actblue.com/donate/clarionpicnic23 or by mail. Checks may be made payable to Clarion County Democrats with “Summer Picnic” in the memo line. They can be mailed to: Clarion County Democrats, P.O. Box 809, Clarion, PA 16214. The deadline for reservations is July 1.