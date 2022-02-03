RIMERSBURG – A Rimersburg area abandoned mine land site is among a number of projects in the state that will benefit from $25 million in funding for reclamation projects.
The local project will focus on 2,500 linear feet of “dangerous” highwall from an abandoned mine site along Wildcat Run, just outside of Rimersburg Borough and adjacent to the Redbank Valley Trail’s Sligo Spur.
Sandy Mateer of the Redbank Valley Trails Association said the group was approached by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) a couple of years ago about working together to clean up acid mine drainage sites, centering on the area near Rimersburg.
“They focused on the area on the opposite side of the trail from the Rimersburg sewage treatment plant, also including some areas further back in from Route 861 on the same side as the sewage plant on property owned by another party,” Mateer said.
The upcoming project is located near the trail’s Route 861 crossing at Sligo Mile 4 near where Mill Alley Road meets Route 861.
“The project starts near the Route 861 crossing heading south toward Lawsonham for about 2,500 feet,” Mateer said. “At that location there are steep drop-offs from the trail going down on old coal mine spoil piles.”
As part of the project, some of the old spoil piles will be removed, and some will be reused with treatment to remediate and reduce acid mine drainage from entering nearby streams.
The high walls will then be regraded to reduce erosion and make the trail area safer.
Information from the state notes that portions of the reclaimed areas will be repurposed as a multi-use green space to be utilized by visitors of the trail, and an existing parking lot is proposed to be resurfaced as part of the project to be compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act Accessibility guidelines.
In addition to the Redbank Valley Trails Association, the other primary partner for the project is an adjacent property owner.
Mateer said that mining is a large part of the history of the area along the Sligo Spur.
“At one time there were at least 18 mines along the Sligo Spur producing coal, including the Acme Mine Company,” she said. “A tipple was also located near the project area.”
Mateer said that plans could include placing a historic marker in that area of the trail to tell the story of the area’s mining heritage.
While no final plans or time line for project has been revealed, Mateer said she would expect that the work will take place sometime this year, which could possibly impact trail use during the project.
“RVTA is appreciative of the effort to make improvements to the project area which will benefit trail safety, recreation, tourism and stream health,” she said, noting that the trail group has advised the DEP about other possible mine reclamation sites along the trail.
Funding for the Rimersburg-area project comes from the 2020 Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program, which will provide an additional $25 million of U.S. Treasury funds for Pennsylvania’s AML program. First authorized by Congress under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, the funds are to be used “to accelerate the remediation of AML sites with economic and community development end uses.” This is the fifth year Pennsylvania has received funding from the AMLER Program.
In addition to the project in Clarion County, two sites will receive funding for reclamation work in Armstrong County. They include:
• Forks Church North — Reclamation of two dangerous highwalls at a combined length of 180 linear feet by backfilling the highwalls using the adjacent five acres of mine spoil to eliminate the health and safety hazards. A two-acre refuse pile will also be reclaimed. A DEP-approved alkaline material may be added to the refuse during backfill to neutralize the soil acidity and the reclaimed area will be revegetated. Multiple hazardous abandoned mine structures on the AML site will be demolished and also used in backfilling the highwalls. The project site is surrounded by a 90-lot seasonal, family-friendly campground, and once reclaimed will be used for recreational and camping purposes. The primary project partner is the property owner of the AML site and owner of the campground.
• Belnap South — Reclamation of a 1,700-foot dangerous highwall by using the adjacent 20-acre spoil area to backfill the highwall and eliminate the health and safety hazards. Once reclaimed the site will be repurposed for agricultural purposes to increase hay production. A DEP-approved alkaline material may be added to the spoil during backfill to neutralize the soil acidity to provide a more suitable pH required for agricultural purposes. Hay production will increase by approximately 42 percent to provide more local feed for cattle in the area, in turn keeping local beef prices down. The primary project partner is the property owner farming the property adjacent to the AML site.