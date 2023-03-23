NEW BETHLEHEM – For months, the small but vital bridge over New Bethlehem’s Leasure Run has been reduced to a single lane of traffic.
Officials have fretted over how to come up with the hundreds of thousands of dollars needed to replace the aging stone bridge, which not only serves residents in the area, but is the only path for the steady stream of tractor trailer trucks that come to and from the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory in that section of town.
But with an announcement from the state last week, borough leaders are breathing a sigh of relief.
New Bethlehem Borough Council president Lisa Kerle shared the “great news” at the council’s meeting Tuesday night that $750,000 in state Multimodal Transportation funds have been awarded to the Penn Street bridge project.
“I believe it will be enough,” borough engineer Tom Thompson added, noting that the borough will have a matching amount that it will also need to provide for the bridge replacement.
He told the council that since the grant was just announced last week, information and paperwork is still coming in about the funding. He said that the council would likely need to complete an agreement for the grant at its April meeting.
Kerle said she was surprised when she heard about the grant award, especially since it was the borough’s first year of applying for the grant.
She thanked Thompson for his work on the project, along with Delta Development, which helped prepare the grant application.
Also at Tuesday night’s meeting, council members discussed a recent theft at the borough-owned New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Kerle said that a police report had been filed following the theft, which included pieces of piping at the cemetery. She also noted that more people are being seen at the cemetery at night.
“There seems to be a lot of traffic up there after hours,” Kerle said, adding that the borough could take steps to lock the gates on the roadways into the cemetery each night. The biggest issue, she said, would be finding someone who could lock and unlock the gates on the weekends.
Kerle also said the borough was looking into other measures to better monitor the cemetery area at night.
Other Business
• The council approved the advertisement of an ordinance related to the transfer of the police pension fund from the borough to the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department. The ordinance is expected to be adopted at the council’s April meeting.
• Members also approved a resolution acknowledging that the borough shares local emergency management coordinator services from Terry Beamer with several other municipalities, including South Bethlehem and Hawthorn boroughs, as well as Porter, Redbank (Clarion) and Redbank (Armstrong) townships.
• With the need to take action on a subdivision issue, the council talked on Tuesday about appointing three members to the vacant borough planning commission board. Kerle said she was willing to take one of the vacant seats, and she and others said they would reach out to other borough residents about serving on the board.
• The council also created a new committee to review the soon-to-be-completed borough ordinance codification project. Members Blane Gold, Will Rupert and Brian Fox will review the final draft of the new borough ordinance book once it is completed.
• Members approved the purchase of a new multi-function copier, along with a service agreement, from Clarion Office Equipment; and the purchase of a new computer for the borough office from TechReady Professionals.
• Borough maintenance supervisor Roger Hilliard said this winter’s freezing and thawing “took a toll on some of our roads.” He said that he was in the process of reviewing streets for possible paving projects this year. He also said that his department was working on fixing potholes and cleaning streets.