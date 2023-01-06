Harrisburg – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 481 motor vehicle crashes, which had no fatalities and injured 108 people during the New Year’s holiday weekend from Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023.
To coincide with the department’s zero-tolerance approach towards drivers who are operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, state troopers arrested 356 individuals for DUI during the enforcement period. Troopers also wrote a total of 12,445 citations for various traffic violations to include speeding, seat belt and child seat infractions.
Crash Data
- Total Crashes — 481 (2022), 471 (2021).
- Fatal Crashes — 0 (2022), 2 (2021).
- People Killed — 0 (2022), 2 (2021).
- People Injured — 108 (2022), 97 (2021).
- Alcohol-Related Crashes — 51 (2022), 41 (2021).
- Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes — 0 (2022), 1 (2021).
Enforcement Data
- DUI Arrests — 356 (2022), 278 (2021).
- Speeding Citations — 4,126 (2022), 3,632 (2021).
- Child Seat Citations — 67 (2022), 68 (2021).
- Seat Belt Citations — 378 (2022), 310 (2021).
- Other Citations — 7,874 (2022), 6,223 (2021).