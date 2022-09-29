PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Michael Brudnock, 82, of the Punxsutawney area, was found dead after emergency agencies conducted a search for him in Jefferson County beginning Sunday around 9 a.m.
“No evidence of foul play was discovered. This case will remain open pending further investigation,” said Trooper Vaughn Norbert, of the Punxsutawney barracks.
Brudnock was reportedly missing since Sept. 18 and was last seen in the area of Crawfordtown Road and State Route 310 in McCalmont Township. State police requested the Pine Creek K-9 Search and Rescue unit to the area around 9 a.m. Sunday to search for Brudnock.
Other local emergency services also responded to assist in the search including all three Punxsutawney fire companies –Central, Elk Run, and Lindsey –as well as Big Run and McCalmont Township fire companies and Elkland Search and Rescue of St. Marys.
Elk Run along with Elizabeth Borough Volunteer Fire Company water sonar team took to the water, searching along the Adrian dam late Sunday night.