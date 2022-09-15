PUNXSUTAWNEY – Pennsylvania State Police troops will again participate in the “Click It or Ticket” traffic enforcement program from Sunday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 24.
If a motorist is stopped for a traffic violation and is not wearing a seat belt, the driver will receive two citations — one for the traffic violation and the other for the seat belt violation.
During the “Click It or Ticket” program, troopers will adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward any violation of the commonwealth’s seat belt and child passenger restraint laws. In conjunction with this aggressive enforcement approach, troopers throughout Troop C will be conducting regulatory checkpoints and child safety seat checkpoints.
By buckling up and using child safety seats properly, you significantly increase your chances of surviving a crash. Pennsylvania law also stipulates that children under the age of 8 must be properly secured in a federally approved child safety seat when riding anywhere in a vehicle. Children aged 2 years and less must be in a rear-facing child seat.
To help parents safely transport children, the Pennsylvania State Police will conduct free child passenger safety seat checks. The check stations serve to reduce the number of improperly installed child safety seats, identify defective seats, detect seats that are affected by recalls from the manufacturer, and provide an opportunity to have any questions regarding the child passenger safety seat law answered. The safety checks are not being held to cite individuals for violations but to help ensure the safety of young passengers through education.
The Pennsylvania State Police will conduct child passenger safety seat checks at the following locations in the area:
• Clarion County — Monday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Clarion Ford in Clarion. Call (814) 226-1710 for an appointment.
• Forest County — Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Dollar General in Marienville. Call (814) 927-5253 for an appointment.
• Jefferson County — Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Punxsutawney Borough Building (Central Fire Department in Punxsutawney). Call (814)-948-1510 for an appointment.
Troopers will examine all child restraint seats for proper installation and parents will receive instructions on how to correct any deficiencies.
For more information on car seat safety and a list of state police car seat safety inspection dates and locations, click on the “Public Safety” link at www.psp.state.pa.us.