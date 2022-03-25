Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to upcoming resurfacing projects on State Route 3031 (Glade Drive) and Route 28 in East Franklin, North Buffalo and South Buffalo Townships, Armstrong County starting April 4, 2022.
Beginning April 4, State Route 3031 (Glade Drive) will be reduced to one lane of traffic controlled by flaggers for approximately three weeks.
At the completion of State Route 3031, work will begin on Route 28 reducing it to one lane in each direction with lanes varying as work progresses.
When work is occurring on the Route 28/US 422 ramps, there will be weekend detours. Detours are not expected to take place until later in the season and detour dates, times and routes will be provided as the project progresses.
Contractor, Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC of Charlotte, N.C. will be completing this $15.9 million improvement project. It is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2022.