RIMERSBURG – The Union School District will start the upcoming school year with an interim principal, after a reconfiguration of the district’s administration which was approved at the school board’s meeting last week.
The board agreed to name Dr. Elena Steidinger as the interim principal, as well as retaining her current position as director of special education. The move comes following the move of former principal Kris Glosser back into her previously held position as school psychologist.
“The new administration configuration is anticipated for the upcoming year while we continue to search for a permanent high school principal,” superintendent Dr. John Kimmel explained. “When we advertised previously, we received very few applications which will be considered when we look to advertise in the future.”
In the meantime, he said, “We have looked diligently at our current staff, their abilities and the needs of the school to determine how we can cover essential duties while looking for a new high school principal.”
With Steidinger taking on the interim principal duties, Kimmel explained some of the principal’s duties will also be shifted to make the dual positions manageable.
“Our Dean of Students will be assuming the majority of the disciplinary duties to lessen the demand on the principal,” he said following the creation of the position and the appointment of Union music teacher Lisa Hummel to the new office. He said that Hummel will “continue to teach her normal caseload, but will assume the Dean of Students duties during periods in which she is not scheduled to have students.”
Also, Kimmel said, he will take on the principal’s duties as Head of Athletics.
“The three of us will be assuming more duties than in a typical year, so we will need to be more efficient at how we operate,” he said.
After being given the interim principal title, Steidinger said she’s looking forward to the new challenge.
“We have a lot of new things we’ll be rolling out,” she said of new programs this school year. She also noted that she and Hummel work well together.
Other Business
• District officials announced that due to issues with the software company used by the county’s Tax Assessment office, tax notices have been delayed. They noted that tax notices will now be dated Aug. 1, and should be sent out soon.
“It wasn’t the fault of the district or the fault of the Tax Assessment office,” Union business manager Megan Hepler noted.
• After reviewing changes that Redbank Valley School District recently made to its student cell phone policy, Steidenger said that Union will maintain its current policy, which permits students to use their cell phones only if teachers allow.
“Otherwise, cell phones are not to be out,” she said.
• The following appointments were made: Nicole Claypoole, prom advisor, $1,308; David Gibson, choir director, $2,105; and Ashley Black, varsity cheer coach, $1,500.
• A new agreement with the district’s school police officers was approved. The agreement runs July 1 of this year through June 30, 2027.