RIMERSBURG – The weather was a little different on Tuesday from when the new Story Walk along the Redbank Valley Trail’s Sligo Spur near Rimersburg was announced in March.
The temperature back then was below freezing, and the trail area was covered in snow as members of the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library and Friends of the Library gathered shortly before St. Patrick’s Day to announce that a state grant was being used to develop a permanent Story Walk along the trail, just off Route 861 near the Rimersburg Borough line.
Flashforward to this Tuesday, as a large crowd of Summer Reading participants and other well-wishers gathered in the warm weather in anticipation of the grand opening of the Story Walk along the now fully green trail.
After cutting the ribbon for the Story Walk, youngsters and those young at heart hiked down the trail to check out the newly installed 20 markers, spaced a short distance from each other, that feature pages from a children’s book that can be read during a hike.
Kelly Minich, the Eccles-Lesher children’s librarian who helped spearhead the project, said that the sign kiosks, which can be changed out for different stories, will take hikers about a half-mile from the trailhead parking area off Route 861.
The library has offered a Story Walk on the Sligo Spur the past two summers in the Lawsonham area. But after obtaining a $7,500 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the new permanent attraction was added closer to Rimersburg Borough.
Currently, the Story Walk made its debut with the children’s book, “Bella the Blue Duck and Friends,” by Jennifer Young.
Minich said that a new story will be added for the fall season, around the Labor Day holiday.
Those visiting the Story Walk are asked the sign the guest book available on the fence near the parking lot, or scan the QR code and sign the virtual guestbook online.
Those helping to install the new kiosks for the Story Walk included Janie Montgomery, Sam and Megan Hagan, Lee Cicciarelli, Sandy and John Traister, Josiah Dille and Dave Hosey.