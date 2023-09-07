STRATTANVILLE – For the first time since 2019, Strattanville will celebrate homecoming — with a full slate of activities on the community’s docket this coming weekend, Sept. 8-10.
“We brought it back a few years ago after it took a hiatus due to community participation. It was kind of choppy [participation] the last few years, and then, of course, COVID hits and we couldn’t have it,” reported planning committee president Jessica Bracken.
“This year, we’re bringing it back with a few more events and hope to get the community out and do something fun for them. It’s just an honor [to have homecoming], especially since Strattanville is the oldest town in Clarion County. That’s something to celebrate.”
Volunteers are essential for making homecoming possible.
“There’s only a few select people that help pull all the events together,” Bracken said. “Without anybody to help pull-off all the events, it’s just not feasible. There’s so many things that take place and I don’t think anybody really grasped how important having the community volunteer its time is. It’s a three-day event, and if we had those [extra] hands we would be able to do a lot more.”
One casualty of limited volunteers is the traditional parade, which, Bracken said, is “a lot to do and you need manpower to be able to pull it off.”
Though there might not be a parade, attendees will find plenty to do.
Homecoming starts Friday evening, Sept. 8, with a fireworks display at dusk in the SMI Inc. parking lot.
Walking tacos and sloppy joe sandwiches will be available for purchase beginning at 8 p.m.
“The fireworks at dusk kicks off the events of the weekend. We invite community members to come down, it’s a great area to watch fireworks and grab a quick bite to eat,” said Bracken.
Saturday’s activities begin at noon and center around the fire hall, as well as a field located off Washington Street.
At the fire hall, chicken BBQ dinners will be served beginning at noon, and a Chinese auction runs from noon to 5 p.m.
“The Chinese auction and our chicken BBQ are our biggest money draws for the weekend, they help draw in the community,” commented Bracken. “The community loves the Chinese auction. It brings in a lot of funds for the future, for next year to be able to do the fireworks and different events we pay for.”
One such activity courtesy of the homecoming committee is free face painting at the fire hall by CNK Face Painting from noon to 2 p.m.
Also at the fire hall will be the Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle Jump Championship from noon to 3 p.m., with competitors seeing who can launch the classic mid-1970s rider-motorcycle combination flying the furthest. The event’s organizer, California Creations, is donating some toys so that kids can try their hand as well.
Relayed Bracken, “Judy Rawson, who helps out with homecoming, is actually the one who brought that forward. Her husband is one of the ‘daredevils’ that does the jumps. She said we can bring in a couple of other ‘jumpers’ and put on a show for the community.
“We thought it was awfully unique and we were really glad to have [California Creations] on board with us and to put on a show that weekend, especially for drawing in a crowd and especially for our kids.”
While those activities are going on at the fire hall, various bands are scheduled to perform in the field off Washington Street.
Mini-bike races, staged by 30 Pack Assassins, are also taking place that afternoon in the field.
“I’ve gone to different shows of theirs and it’s always a good time and a lot of fun. They throw together different races everywhere to help raise money for different organizations. They were super excited about doing a show in Strattanville,” Bracken said.
“They race and then they invite whoever in the community has a mini-bike and is willing to give it a shot to race with them.”
Saturday concludes with a performance by a popular local band, Unforgiven, playing rock-n-roll from the 1950s through present at the fire hall from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 10, features two events — a craft and vendor show at the fire hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and car show along Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Discussing the importance of homecoming to the Strattanville community, Bracken observed, “I feel that it’s a huge thing for the community. It’s a chance for everybody to come out and have a good time and get to know your neighbor.
“It’s a little, tight-knit community. Back when I was young, growing up, everybody knew their neighbor and everybody was friends. I feel like through the years we’ve lost that camaraderie. I would like the opportunity to bring that back and be this safe, little community where we all have each other’s backs and we’re there for one another.”