CLARION TWP. – A Strattanville man was killed and another man was injured last week in a two-vehicle crash along Route 322 in Clarion Township.
According to reports, Harold Davis, 75, suffered fatal injuries after his vehicle collided with another vehicle.
While traveling east along Route 322 at approximately 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24, state police said a driver, later identified as Davis, lost control of his vehicle for unknown reasons. Davis’ vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and struck another vehicle head-on.
Both vehicles reportedly sustained disabling front-end damage as a result of the crash. The airbags deployed in both vehicles, and they were towed from the scene.
Davis, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker at 11:22 a.m., reports state. The cause of death was cited as “accidental blunt force injuries.”
The operator of the second vehicle, whose name was not released, was reportedly flown from the scene with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
According to reports, Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS and state police were dispatched to the scene. Two STAT MedEvac helicopters were also initially dispatched; however one was called off and Shingledecker was dispatched to the scene around 11 a.m.
Route 322 was closed between the intersections of Washington Street in Strattanville Brough and Silver Lane in Clarion until around 1 p.m. as a result of the crash.