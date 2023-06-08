RIMERSBURG – The growing use of ATVs, UTVs, dirt bikes and other non-licensed vehicles on Rimersburg streets sparked a lengthy discussion Monday night for borough council members, as the community’s mayor called for a police crack-down on a situation that has gotten “out of hand.”
“They’re disrespectful,” Mayor Tim Yeany said of drivers of some four-wheelers and other vehicles that have been seemingly given free rein to drive on streets in Rimersburg. “I want the officers to cite some.”
Southern Clarion County Regional Police Officer Brian Selnekovic, who was on hand for Monday’s borough council meeting, said that all drivers, regardless of the vehicles they operate on streets, need to be licensed and have registration and insurance for their vehicles.
He said that it would be up to the police department’s chief to decide how to enforce the matter.
Council president Scott Myers said that in past years, the borough has been lenient on allowing ATVs, golf carts and other non-traditional vehicles to use borough streets, as long as the drivers followed traffic laws and were respectful.
“But they’re not,” Yeany said of a number of drivers who operate loud vehicles through town. “The last day of school, things were out of control.”
Myers added that state police were called in to help address students who drove four-wheelers and other vehicles on the last day of school.
Councilman Jonathan Best asked if the borough looks to curb ATV use in town, what would it do about golf carts?
“If you’re going to do one, you have to do all,” he said.
Yeany said that the police need to set an example by citing some of the drivers who are causing problems.
“That’s my decision as the mayor,” he said, noting that the mayor’s duties include oversight of law enforcement in the municipality. “They’re loud, they’re noisy.”
Best said that a number of older residents in town operate ATVs within traffic laws, just taking them to the gas station to fill up.
Selnekovic said that officers have used their discretion about which ones are problems and which aren’t, especially if they are “not blowing the windows out” by driving loud and fast through the streets.
“It’s either the Wild West ... or don’t put up with it,” Yeany said, noting that he would talk with police Chief Robert Malnofsky about the matter.
Best said that if the police decide to crack down on the use of ATVs and other vehicles, they should issue a warning to the public first to let them know.
Other council members noted that some of the drivers are younger children, with many under 16 and not properly licensed.
It was also noted that in order for enforcement to be effective, District Judge Jeffrey Miller would need to rule in the borough’s favor for any cases that come before his court.
“If I was driving a car without a license I’d get ticketed,” Yeany said. “It’s no different.”
Selnekovic said that if the borough had an ordinance that set some restrictions on the types of vehicles allowed on borough streets, it would be easier for police to issue citations and for the charges to be upheld in court.
Yeany clarified that he wasn’t against all use of ATVs and other vehicles, but just those who don’t follow traffic laws and who create loud noise and safety issues.
Myers asked the mayor to talk with the police chief and report back to the council at its next meeting.
Other Business
• Following a theft of mail from the mailbox outside the borough’s office, members said that borough bank accounts were closed and new accounts were created. The council briefly debated whether to cancel rural mail delivery in favor of a mailbox at the post office. Members also addressed a possible need for additional security cameras at the borough’s property. The matter was tabled for a future meeting. Officials said that no money was taken from borough accounts.
• Mayor Tim Yeany questioned whether it was still necessary for the fire siren to be used to signal the town’s 10 p.m. curfew each night, as well as some other fire calls. He noted that the fire siren will often sound multiple times in the middle of the night for a minor incident, such as a downed tree.
He also said that by using the siren less, residents would notice it more when it went off for a weather-related emergency.
No action was taken on the matter.
• With the Independence Day holiday coming up, members canceled the council’s July 3 meeting, noting that the July 17 meeting would be held instead that month.
• Approval was given for the closure of Main Street during the Southern Clarion County Community Days festival. The street will be closed from 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
• At the request of the mayor, the council said it would look into opening street parking on Broad Street by the Rimersburg Medical Center.